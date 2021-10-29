Guy Fawkes' fireworks celebrations being disrupted on all fronts

Palmerston North residents may still get their public Guy Fawke’s display.

Home Guy Fawkes celebrations are being dampened by Covid-19, with supply chains causing stock issues for retailers.

Any expectations there may be a revival of backyard fireworks celebrations, as Covid crowd restrictions curtail public displays, appear to be fizzling out.

The public could only buy fireworks for four days of the year, November 2 – 5, and one retailer said there wouldn’t be the supply to meet any surge in demand.

Bad Boy Fireworks’ James York said the whole market was short on stock because of Covid-19 disruptions to shipping and supply issues.

Marlborough Express Bad Boy fireworks on sale in Blenheim in 2015. The public can only buy fireworks for four days of the year, beginning November 2. (File image)

Bad Boy had established pop-up shops throughout the country but were about 20 per cent down on stock.

“So much is being cancelled, even looking out as far as New Years, the guys [pyrotechnics] want to know what's going on,” York said. “It requires a lot of planning and permits in advance.”

In Manawatū, the Palmerston North City Council is still to confirm if the annual November 5 public fireworks display will go ahead.

But even if it did, a large crowd wouldn’t be allowed to line the city’s riverside. Under alert level 2, outdoor events not held at an event facility have a 100-person cap.

Elise van Ginkel A public fireworks display at Anzac Park in Palmerston North causes a scrub fire. (First published November 2019)

York said most of Bad Boys’ trade came from retail sales. Businesses that relied on staging public displays were in trouble, and he said several sellers had approached him asking to be bought out.

The annual fireworks display in Rongotea, a rural settlement in Manawatū, run by the local volunteer fire brigade, has been postponed after organisers were unable to get fireworks out of Auckland.

Volunteer firefighter Kerry Mercer said he would have had to drive to Auckland to pick them up, which wasn’t possible at the moment.

“We’ll do it when we can... it’s cheap entertainment for the family and a good fundraiser for us.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff The popular 2017 display at Rongotea, put on by the local volunteer firefighters.

Professional pyrotechnic Robert McDermott​ said there was still a strong public appetite for fireworks.

“Matariki in Wellington had to have been the largest outdoor event in New Zealand this year. Around 150,000 people went.”

His company Pyrostar did the New Year’s Eve displays at the Auckland Sky Tower and Wellington Harbour.

He was optimistic his displays could go ahead this summer, so long as people stayed away and did not gather to watch them.

New Zealand Veterinary Association chief veterinary officer Helen Beattie said its position on fireworks had not changed.

“We want the sale of fireworks banned for the physical and psychological harm it does to animals.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Auckland Sky Tower display rings in the New Year.

There was no centralised database to track the extent of harm, but in her experience as a veterinarian, she had helped countless households manage the anxiety of animals, sometimes through medication.

That anxiety could be set off by fireworks.

In 2020, 28,000 petitioners lobbied the Government to ban fireworks but it was unsuccessful.

Earlier this year The Warehouse announced it would stop selling fireworks because research indicated most people now preferred to attend public displays.