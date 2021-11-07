Amal Clooney in, cocktails out ... is Apec relevant in the Covid era?

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney said she was "dismayed" by the British government's actions.

OPINION: Let’s talk about Apec, which is meeting electronically in Auckland this week ... no wait!! Don’t say ‘go away, that’s boring’ ... it’s important, and can improve your life. Let’s try again.

Let’s talk about glamorous human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who this week will make a keynote address by internet to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) CEOs Summit in Auckland.

Wow! Not the high-profile London lawyer who specialises in international law and human rights, married to actor and coffee salesman George? Yes, the very same.

But what does Clooney know about the meeting’s key themes: Pacific trade, digital transformation, business as a force for good, the future of energy, sustainable growth and climate change?

Sorry, don’t know. If Clooney does know about Pacific trade, she’s not telling; she’s not giving interviews, even with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade top billing.

Here’s what Clooney does: frequently represents victims of mass atrocities, including genocide and sexual violence, as well as political prisoners in cases involving freedom of expression and fair-trial rights.

Here’s what Apec does: connecting and integrating economies within the Asia-Pacific region, so it is easier to do business within and between them.

She does know the power of trade as a negotiating tool, having used it to push for charges against the Philippines journalist and editor Maria Ressa to be dropped.

Part of her lobbying was to point out the Philippines (an Apec member) benefits from a preferential trading agreement with the EU, on the basis it complies with international human rights standards.

So there is that. Also, a big name attracts headlines.

Sir Don McKinnon was Trade Minister when Apec was taking its first steps.

So, is Apec still relevant to New Zealand, in an era where digital meetings are the rage?

Absolutely yes, says Sir Don McKinnon, Trade Minister in the early 1990s when Apec was shiny and new.

“I don't think it's reached the terminal stage. I don't think it's worth dumping it because in the Covid era, with Zooming and so on, it won't work as well,” McKinnon says.

“For a small country like New Zealand [meetings like Apec] are so, so, important, because you meet up with people that you might not otherwise meet bilaterally.”

As a meeting of economies – not nations – it can enable communication when diplomatic paths are blocked. Apec served New Zealand well in the 1990s, when its anti-nuclear stance had it at diplomatic odds with the United States, McKinnon says.

He was able to meet US Secretary of State James Baker, even during the standoff.

“If I'd gone to Washington. I could not have gone above the ground floor of the State Department. To meet James Baker in an international meeting, we could show him that we weren't growing horns,” McKinnon says.

“That was important it kept as kept us in the loop of major trading nations in the Pacific ... [at a time when] everyone's looking at us saying, Oh, my God, should we talk to you because that might piss off the United States’.”

New Zealand this year not being invited to the US-Australia-UK nuclear submarine alliance AUKUS, further accentuates the importance of Apec as a forum, he says.

“We are a small country of five million. Australia and US and UK adopting this new AUKUS body, we're not in that league,” he says.

“That does separate us from Australia. Now that might be a good thing, it might be a bad thing, but it does reflect the small country.”

At, Apec cocktails can oil the wheels of trade.

Does the absence of cocktail parties at the Zoom-fest ebb away its effectiveness?

Yes. Informal chats are important in forging international bonds. Several past New Zealand trade deals have been agreed “at the margins of Apec” in corridors and hotel rooms, trade and diplomacy specialist Charles Finny says.

Finny still sees merit in the summit, without expecting much that will immediately improve the lives of most New Zealanders.

“I’m finding it hard to see any direct financial benefits,” he says.

“The CEOs’ summit is a useful part of Apec, having business hardwired into the process, but a lot was done in group interaction at the cocktail parties, and that’s not happening this year.”

A face-to-face meeting would have poured “millions into the economy”, Finny says.

McKinnon says relationships built over informal Apec chats have proved invaluable.

“If you've got if you've got a blockage of your exports, going into Malaysia, and all the work of your diplomats is just not breaking that leader-to-leader, an Apec meeting can break through those things.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Charles Finny: “If we didn't have Apec, we’d have to create something like it.”

“And that’s where the advantage is for a small country. The American Secretary of State can pick up his or her phone and literally have anyone in the world on the other end of the line immediately.

“That doesn’t happen for New Zealand. You can spend two months trying to arrange a phone call with someone on a particularly tricky subject, and they keep putting you off.”

How important is Apec globally?

Among the 21 economies are giants US, China and Russia. Apec countries make up 60 per cent of global GDP.

Great! With that muscle, the summit can get building supplies and gifts here for Christmas?

Woah there, the summit is more “chat fest” than a “do fest”. Apec itself is the “do” part. Pre-summit Apec was vowing to do something about reopening supply lines, but it’s a tough nut to crack, Finny feels.

“There is little that Apec can do directly to resolve these difficulties,” he says.

”It’s not something Governments can wave a wand at and resolve. There’s too much freight, not enough ships. It’s more a matter for shipping companies, ports and freight operators.”

Christmas grinch time then. Bah, humbug.

Owen Humphreys Prince Charles with designer Stella McCartney and actor Leonardo Di Caprio at the Cop26 summit.

Why not have Amal Clooney at Apec, when there were celebrities at the COP26 climate summit?

It’s about how well suited she is to the topic.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been donating money to conservation projects for decades, Greta Thunberg wears her environmental heart on the sleeve.

Documentary maker Sir David Attenborough made a hard-hitting speech about climate change, while fashion designer Stella McCartney is a lifelong vegetarian and environmentalist.

Shaming countries into doing the right thing, can that be part of the Apec summit?

Yes, countries are like people; no-one likes being criticised. Shaming might be a bit tough. Nudging, maybe.

Apec has had influence in freeing up the movement of Covid vaccine, objecting to its use as a political tool. Taiwan accused China of blocking a vaccine deal this year, which Beijing denied. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

So what are they talking about this week?

The impact of Covid; digital transformation, technology and innovation; business as a trustworthy force for good; clean technology, renewable energy, energy transition including green hydrogen; sustainable growth, climate change, food sustainability and provenance.

And what has Apec achieved this year?

Apparently, a commitment to speed up the cross-border flow of Covid-19 vaccines, rejuvenate the World Trade Organisation and “world-first” action on services to support the movement of essential goods.

Hmmm, is it any use really?

“If we didn't have Apec, we’d have to create something like it,” Finny says.

I'll underline we're a small country and we need to take every opportunity you get the leaders and the countries and international organisations,” McKinnon says.