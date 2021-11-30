Vodafone mobile calling issues resolved

Vodafone says some of its customers may be experiencing issues on Tuesday night.

An issue affecting some Vodafone customers making calls on Tuesday night has been fixed.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, some New Zealanders making phone calls may have experienced issues with calls dropping off.

The issue appeared to affect spots in different parts of the country, and Vodafone logged the problem on its website at 7.30pm. By 9pm, the issue was resolved.

In an earlier statement to Stuff, Vodafone spokesman Sam Sinnott said they were aware of a voice calling volte issue for some customers, and suggested people turn flight mode on and off to enable calling.

