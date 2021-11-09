Here's why it might be fruitless to pin your hopes on a house price crash

Just how unsustainable are New Zealand house prices, really?

The Reserve Bank warned (again) in its latest financial stability report that house prices were unsustainable, and highlighted the potential risk to first-home buyers.

But – for now at least – every warning seems to be followed by another month of record-breaking house prices. Nationally, the Real Estate Institute house price index increased by more than 30 per cent year-on-year in September.

Infometrics calculates that prices have risen by more than 1 per cent a month for 16 months, the longest streak of that level of growth since records began in the early 1990s.

Commentators say while the pace of growth may slow in coming months, there are good reasons those hanging out for a crash – or pinning their hopes on Covid causing a GFC 2.0 - could be disappointed.

Banks are still lending

Nick Goodall, head of research at property data firm Corelogic, said the biggest factor holding up prices was that banks were well positioned to keep issuing home loans to willing borrowers. The Reserve Bank said itself that banks would be able to handle its higher capital requirements, which some analysts had previously said could reduce their willingness to lend.

“Comparisons to the GFC don’t seem all that relevant – back then the banks were essentially the cause of the crisis/downturn, whereas now they are very much part of the solution in terms of available credit enabling recovery from the pandemic.”

Supply may not catch up sufficiently

The Reserve Bank signalled the market could be changing as building activity increased. It said the country was at a level of building activity last seen in the 1970s, when prices softened.

But ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said it would take some time for the housing shortfall in Auckland and Wellington to be overcome.

Peter Meecham House prices would have to fall almost 80 per cent to wipe out the gains of the past 20 years.

“Building costs are rising sharply, so the build new versus buy existing equation will still place value on existing properties. The housing accord proposed by Labour and National will allow for more intensification and will potentially add a price premium to developable sections. There is a lot of uncertainty about future net migration flows, but once border restrictions ease population growth could pick up.”

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said while the country was currently building more homes than population growth would require, there was a still a decade of underbuilding to make up for.

“There’s still a small number of houses on the market. Infometrics analysis of realestate.co.nz data shows that the current number of properties available for sale in 2021 is around only 40 per cent of the long -term average since 2007, and so there’s still many more people out there looking for a home than homes on the market to buy. With demand for existing homes larger than the supply of homes for sale, people will need to bid against the other people at open homes and auctions to secure the house.”

Stuff Rosie Collins: People won’t sell for a loss if they don’t have to.

His colleague, Gareth Kiernan, said population growth would come back and could be more significant than expected.

“That’ll require New Zealand to maintain a strong build rate as population growth increases, to make sure we not only continue to build away at the accumulated level of housing undersupply in New Zealand, but also keep ahead of, or at least in line with, population growth. Declaring victory at the end of the first half, after 35 minutes of slow play followed by a burst of energy, with a fresh bench still to be used by the opposition, isn’t the way to win test matches – or housing crises.”

People aren’t being forced to sell

Rosie Collins said it was hard to imagine a price collapse unless people were being forced to sell their homes at lower prices – usually by an inability to pay the mortgage.

“Unless forced, people will just hang on to their homes or investments and ride it out if speculation cools – creating a deadlock between those wanting to pay lower prices and sellers avoiding baking in a loss. Loss aversion is especially real when dealing with one of the biggest investments most people make,” she said.

“For those who have been in the market for a while, there is no big catalyst to sell. House prices would have to fall by 56 per cent to wipe gains over the last 10 years, and 78 per cent to wipe gains over the last 20 years.

“Even if prices are falling, in practice it would be only those who bought recently with a lot of debt, and perhaps if they also lost their jobs, forced to sell. For prices to fall, we’d need to see big job losses and banks calling in stretched borrowers. Even then, those who do sell will be met by a long line of people desperate to get into housing, most likely keeping house prices at eyewatering levels for some time to come.”

Olsen agreed the strong labour market would be a support for house prices.

“The labour market remains incredibly strong. People have jobs, and wages are rising. High levels of employment mean that most households are in a strong and secure financial position to pay their mortgage, and the confidence to make larger financial commitments. With an unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent, falling Jobseeker Support levels, and wage rises slowly coming through, there’s no looming group of people that will suddenly need to sell up.”

Interest rates have risen quickly this year, but they are still expected to settle below historical norms – not returning to the 8 per cent or 10 per cent rates seen around the time of the GFC.

Olsen said people should remember that banks were still assessing mortgages at “test” interest rates which are significantly higher than the retail rates being charged, so borrowers had the ability to cope with increases.

“These test rates mean that banks are more confident about the borrowing they do, and provides confidence more generally that there’s not a huge number of borrowers that are just one OCR raise away from financial collapse.”

Kiernan said even if house prices did fall, the reduction would probably only be equal to a few months’ worth of price growth. “The largest house price drop in recent times was the 10.2 per cent per annum drop in December 2008. If that happened again now, house prices would fall back to February 2021 levels, which would still be 21 per cent above Feb 2020 prices (and 32 per cent above Feb 2019 prices).”