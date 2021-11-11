Auckland Airport boss: NZ connections with world at risk

A handful of travellers from Tonga are skipping MIQ, as the first quarantine-free flight from the Pacific Islands since the Delta outbreak began touches down.

Auckland Airport’s chief executive Adrian Littlewood is calling for the Government to announce how the border will open next year, to avoid New Zealand losing its airline connections with the world.

Littlewood, who steps down from his role this week, also said New Zealanders should be allowed to return to New Zealand for Christmas and self-isolate from mid-December if they were fully vaccinated and had been tested for Covid-19.

“Some of our most prominent scientific experts have come out and said this week that the risk they present is low and better use could be made of our scarce MIQ facilities.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejects the call from public health experts to dismantle MIQ in Auckland.

“And we’ve also seen Air New Zealand announce new domestic safety protections this week, meaning only fully vaccinated or Covid-19-negative people will be able to fly from mid-December.

“The time has come for the grief and inequity caused by these restrictions to end, allowing Kiwis to return, reunite with their families and isolate at home if they are fully vaccinated with pre-departure testing. The Government needs to make this a priority now.”

Littlewood said New Zealand was lagging behind the rest of the developed world with ongoing restrictions for inbound Kiwi travellers.

If the Government was inclined to make an announcement about the end of MIQ requirements for New Zealanders overseas, it should do so now to allow passengers and airlines to plan, he said.

“Citizens in countries like Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom are now travelling more freely yet our country remains shut off with no certainty. Australians are going to be able to return home for Christmas in most states with either no isolation or home isolation. Why can’t New Zealanders do the same?”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff It takes time for aviation routes to resume, Auckland Airport’s chief executive says.

He said the Government had indicated it planned to relax border restrictions more generally in the new year but had offered no detail.

“They need to provide clarity and say so officially now. If the Government can’t make this commitment now as New Zealand approaches 90 per cent fully vaccinated then when will this be possible?

“You can’t just flick a switch and turn back on an international air network. Our airline contacts have told us that recommissioning a plane and preparing its supporting crew from hibernation could take three months. Airlines lock in their flight schedules a long way in advance and planning for late 2022 and early 2023 is happening now right across the industry.

“If we don’t give these airlines some clarity on what does opening look like, they’re looking at the rest of the world and seeing the rest of the world opening up, they’re allocating their aircraft to different ports – their tolerance for uncertainty will be very low… they’re looking to put their fleet where they have comfort around when the route will start, that the route will stick and passengers will start flowing.”

Airlines liked to start flights to New Zealand at the start of the summer season, he said. If this year was missed, there might not be another opportunity for some airlines to resume flights here until next year or the year after.

“Like anything in business, uncertainty is a deal killer. We’ve got to be really clear as a country.”

Covid-19 had shown the importance to supply chains of the cargo space in passenger airlines, he said. The Government’s cargo subsidy scheme had worked so far – but only because airlines had limited options for destinations.

“It worked because airlines had very few other places to send their planes. If the rest of the world opens up, I question whether that subsidy scheme can cover the cost of travelling to our country.

“This could have significant implications for our trading nation and the high-value imports and exports we rely upon… Our vaccination rates are high and they will continue to climb. We are urging the Government to make a commitment now to when the border will open up to fully vaccinated travellers with pre-departure testing.”

There had been 29 international carriers operating passenger services at Auckland Airport before the pandemic but only 12 remained. New Zealanders had previously had access to 45 destinations from Auckland, but only 20 were now available.

There would be new processes for departing and arriving passengers, he said, but these would be manageable.