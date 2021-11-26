Countdown mistakenly sells recalled sugar, prompting a re-recall

Countdowns in Wellington and the South Island are recalling sugar sold by mistake after being recalled earlier in the month.

Countdowns in Wellington and the South Island are recalling sugar sold by mistake after already being recalled earlier in the month.

Woolworths New Zealand, Countdown’s parent company, is recalling Chelsea and Countdown branded raw sugar and brown sugar products bought on either Thursday, November 25 or Friday, November 26 from any Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store in the South Island, and Wellington’s Countdown Petone, Countdown Lower Hutt or Countdown Upper Hutt.

The sugar contains low-level lead contamination, and was part of a recall issued earlier in the month. This stock was mistakenly dispatched from one of Countdown’s distribution centres.

A similar incident happened less than a week ago, when rival brand Foodstuffs also mistakenly sold 1000 packets of the recalled sugar in the South Island.

“Woolworths New Zealand takes food safety very seriously,” the company said in a statement, “and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall.”

“New Zealand Food Safety has said that the immediate risk from the sugar is low.”

Specific batches of these products are affected:

Chelsea brand Raw Sugar (500g, 1.2kg and 4kg) - lots 21271 through to 21303

Chelsea Soft Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21280 through to 21293

Woolworths (Countdown) brand Raw Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21274 through to 21281

Woolworths (Countdown) brand Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21278 through to 21302

Any customer who has bought these products during this timeframe should not eat it, and return the product to their nearest Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store for a full refund.