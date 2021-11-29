Unfiltered founder dies in Kenya: 'I'd never met anyone like Jake Millar'

Jake Millar, founder of startup businesses Unfiltered and Oompher, has died in Kenya.

Crimson Education chief executive and co-founder Jamie Beaton said he still remembered his first meeting with Millar, a virtual one via Skype, in 2013.

“His searing ambitions - to be prime minister, to build transformative companies, to explore life to its fullest - radiated.

“I remember leaving the call feeling totally wowed. New Zealand too often suffocates ambition in its young people, but Jake burned bright. I had never met anyone in New Zealand like Jake Millar.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a brief statement about Millar’s death this morning.

“The Ministry is aware of the tragic death of Jake Millar and is providing consular assistance to his family.”

Millar sold Unfiltered to Crimson Education earlier this year for $120,000 in cash and shares, in a deal that is understood to have upset investors.

Unfiltered was created while Millar was still a teenager, it received investments and support from high-profile businesspeople, and other community leaders.

Beaton praised Millar’s ability to knock on the doors of some of the most successful people on the planet, including Virgin founder and billionaire, Richard Branson.

“I bet on Jake and I would keep betting on Jake because with Jake the question is never ‘if’ but ‘when’.”

Former National Party leader Don Brash was interviewed by Millar as part of the Unfiltered project and has been in regular contact with Millar over the years. He said he was shocked at the news of his death.

“He had visited New Zealand early this year, and I’d seen him several times then ... but clearly things went wrong.”

Brash spoke with Millar via Zoom when the entrepreneur was in Cape Town last month.

“He was obviously someone who had lots of initiative, lots of get-up and go.”

Millar met Brash as a Year 12 student, shortly after the Christchurch earthquakes, when he started approaching leaders in their industries to talk to students at Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Millar managed to secure interviews with high-profile international figures like Richard Branson as part of Unfiltered.

“That to my mind struck me as pretty remarkable for a guy who probably would have been 15 or 16 at the time, to approach a number of reasonably high-profile citizens and, not surprisingly, next year he became head boy.”

This format would prove to be a template for Millar’s first major business venture, Oompher, an online showcase of motivational videos featuring advice from prominent New Zealanders. It was later sold to the Ministry of Education.

His most high-profile venture, Unfiltered, followed the same principle, but extended it to live events and eventually to an international market.

In 2018, Millar was named one of Forbes magazine’s North America 30 under 30 to watch in the area of education. He served on global advisory boards and was also a brand ambassador for BMW.

