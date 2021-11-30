Spotlight pulls OCD Christmas items from shelves after complaints

Spotlight has pulled a range of Christmas items which made light of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) from shelves after complaints.

Tea towels and oven mitts embroidered with the phrase “OCD – Obsessive Christmas Disorder” were recently found on sale at the fabric and homewares store.

OCD is a potentially debilitating mental health condition affecting about 1 per cent of the population.

People living with OCD experience obsessive intrusive, unwanted thoughts, images or urges, which they try to relieve by engaging in repeated actions or behaviours (compulsions).

READ MORE:

* Spotlight criticised for 'ignorant and disrespectful' OCD Christmas items

* Coronavirus: Health Minister David Clark criticised for telling people to be OCD about hygiene

* 'I'm not a hoarder,' says man evicted from his Christchurch home



One woman, who has lived with OCD since childhood, said last week she was shocked and disappointed to discover the items at Spotlight Sylvia Park in Auckland.

SUPPLIED Spotlight has removed a range of linenware making light of obsessive compulsive disorder from sale after complaints.

“Seeing a popular, well-known brand sell such a blindly ignorant, disrespectful, miseducated and exploitative product is so disappointing,” she said.

“They are helping add to the misunderstanding and dangerous narrative that OCD is just a ‘funny quirk’ instead of taking a stand and supporting what it is, which is a very serious mental illness.”

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson​​ said flippant use of “OCD” made people experiencing the diagnosis feel minimised and less worthy.

The phrase was overused in New Zealand and novelty products like those at Spotlight should be removed as they “make our people feel like the butt of a joke,” Robinson said.

“Each year this type of marketing ploy hits our shelves and creates unnecessary distress to an already stigmatised population.”

A Spotlight Group spokeswoman said the company had taken the feedback seriously.

The items did not reflect its values and had been removed from shelves in all Spotlight stores across New Zealand, she said.

Last year Labour MP David Clark was criticised for advising New Zealanders to be “OCD” with their hygiene practises during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the AM Show, Clark, who was health minister at the time, said people needed to be vigilant about hand-washing and hygiene, stating "this is the time for OCD".

Clark later admitted it was a “poor choice of words”, after the Mental Health Foundation described the language as disappointing.