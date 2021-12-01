ASB: House prices will fall next year

There’s a warning that homeowners should expect to see a house price fall next year – although it could be small.

ASB’s latest forecasts are for house prices to drop over the second half of 2022.

Its economists have indicated a decline of about 4 per cent but say this should be “interpreted more as a hat-tip to the risk profile than a precise point forecast”.

Economist Mike Jones said it was also “tiny” in the context of an increase in house prices of 30 per cent to 40 per cent from March 2020.

“It is worth flagging that the risks around house prices are two-sided. We have been in an up cycle for some time but there is some risk that we do see small falls next year.”

He said data was giving forecasters increasing confidence that the trend for rapidly rising house prices had turned.

Factors weighing prices down included rising mortgage rates, tighter lending criteria and an increase in supply of housing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff House prices might fall, but probably not back to the levels seen even last year.

He said fixed mortgage rates were now one to one-and-a-quarter percentage points higher than they were in June.

“Yes, they’re still at historically low levels. But we find the speed of interest rate movements can be just as important for short-term house price dynamics. And on this score, it’s worth highlighting that the lift in mortgage rates we’ve seen over the past three to six months has been the most rapid in 16 years.”

He said the impact would be dulled by the fact that people did not all fix their mortgages at once, so some would not yet have been affected by the increase.

But the change would be felt more quickly this time than in previous periods of interest rate rises because there was a lot of refixing to happen over the next year.

“The average duration of all mortgage rate debt (including floating debt) is still only around 11 months, and 60 per cent of all fixed-rate mortgage debt (71 per cent including floating debt) is due to reset onto new rates over the coming year.

“Our rough rule of thumb suggests that mortgage rate changes feed through to house prices with about a six-month lag, but… it could occur more rapidly this time around. Whatever the exact timing, the sharp adjustment we’ve seen in mortgage rates looks set to be a significant drag on house prices next year. This is the driving force behind our lower 2022 house price forecasts.”

He said new loan-to-value restrictions would also lessen banks’ willingness to lend and some banks had moved on debt-to-income ratios before the Reserve Bank imposed them.

Jones said he could not see a major price collapse happening and it was unlikely that house prices would return to the level of a year ago.

There was still a shortage of housing, he said, and the labour market was strong.

But he said there were indications that more supply would become available over time, which would reduce the momentum of house price increases.

“Recent developments with respect to correcting the housing shortage have been encouraging. Big strides have been made in the Covid era towards unwinding 10 years’ worth of New Zealand’s under-build. This is particularly so in Auckland.”