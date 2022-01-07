Babies too close in age, so women miss out on paid leave

Two women have lost their bids to have an Inland Revenue decision not to pay them parental leave overturned.

The women were not eligible for parental leave for their second babies because of a requirement that there is a gap of at least six months between two parental leave payment claims.

They sought a review of those decisions by the Employment Relations Authority, which released its determinations on December 23.

In one case, the woman’s first child was born early, on September 29, 2020. She took paid parental leave from October 10 and was due to finish on April 9.

In January 2021, she discovered she was pregnant again, with a child due on August 23.

She planned to use annual leave and start parental leave for her second baby on September 6. When she checked the legislation, she realised she would need a six-month gap between the first and second parental leave periods.

She thought she might be needed back at work in March and sought to cut short her leave, aiming to return March 6. But maternity cover was still in place and she did not return until her original planned date of April 9.

famveldman/123rf Paid parental leave rules are designed to limit leave periods too close together, the Employment Relations Authority says.

She thought her plan to take annual leave between August 16 and September 5 would provide enough of a gap for her parental leave, and was initially approved by Inland Revenue for payments from September 6 until March 6 2022.

But the department noted that the payments would require that she had worked 26 weeks before her expected due date.

On August 24, she received another letter telling her she had been declined because that criteria had not been met.

The woman told the Employment Relations Authority that she told Inland Revenue she would have worked 28 of the last 52 weeks before her baby’s due date.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said she had only worked 25 weeks during the relevant period.

Employment Relations Authority member Robin Arthur said Parliament had intended to limit the provision of paid parental leave to parents who had children relatively close together. When the time required was reduced to six months from 12, then-Labour Minister Ruth Dyson said it was important that the criteria created fairness between first-time parents and parents of subsequent children.

“Such a limit inevitably meant some people would not qualify for the payments. It was a policy decision by Parliament at that time, unchanged since, for what and when it was prepared to pay out of the public purse. In the light of that clear intention of the statutory provisions, the authority’s discretion could not be exercised to reach a different decision,” Arthur said.

“The same rationale applies to the requirement to have worked 26 weeks prior to the leave period for which payments are sought. Denying leave payments for not having met that threshold test was consistent with the intention of the legislation that many but not all would qualify for the payments.”

In the other case, the woman took paid parental leave after her first child, and returned to work in February 2021.

She then sought another round of payments for a second child in August.

She had worked 23 weeks between her first period of leave and starting the second. She worked in a business in which her husband was the managing director.

She argued it seemed unjust to penalise her because she could not have achieved the threshold test of being back in paid employment for at least 26 weeks unless her second child had been born three weeks later.

Her husband had become seriously ill, requiring extended treatment and surgery. This meant she was unable to return to any employment in the foreseeable future and he was unable to assist her as a full-time carer for their two infant children.

She proposed “some middle ground” could be achieved by having parental leave payments to her end three weeks early “to balance out the shortfall in meeting the standard criteria”.

But Arthur said of her case that it was clear this was an intended not accidental consequence of the criteria set in the law for parental leave payments from public money.