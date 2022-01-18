Tova O'Brien: 'It feels like I'm being punished' in wrangle over radio host job

Tova O'Brien has been hired by Magic Talk to host the station’s breakfast show.

Broadcaster Tova O’Brien says a restraint of trade clause in her contract is being used punitively to stop her working in a completely different role in radio.

O’Brien was at the Employment Relations Authority on Tuesday, challenging the three-month restraint of trade clause in her contract with Discovery NZ after resigning to take up a role in breakfast radio with Mediaworks.

“It feels like I’m being punished, it feels like a point is being made,” she said.

“It feels like there’s a scrap between Discovery and Mediaworks ... and I’m being caught up in that.”

READ MORE:

* Tova O'Brien goes to court in radio v TV employment tussle

* Carly Flynn, Nickson Clark, and Dave Letele joining Tova O'Brien on Magic Talk replacement Today FM

* Paul Henry back as the voice of rebranded Magic Talk station Today FM



She told authority member Maria Urlich that before taking up her role as political editor on Discovery’s Newshub, she received assurances from the head of news that the restraint of trade clause only covered like-for-like roles.

O’Brien said had she known the restraint of trade clause would stop her doing “the only thing I know how to do” she would not have signed.

“By and large, you’ll be saying to every journalist that you’ll never be able to progress your career and go to another employer without a three-month gap.”

She said she understood that would apply if she went for a job with TVNZ as a gallery journalist, but she was heading to a role in breakfast radio and not in direct competition with Newshub.

O’Brien said she was going from a role as political editor to covering everything, including “ducks falling in love with kittens”.

She said she had supported her replacement, Jenna Lynch, in the hand-over.

“Being taken out of this single industry that I know ... It doesn’t bear thinking about. It makes me utterly miserable.”

Supplied Broadcaster Tova O'Brien says she never thought the restraint of trade clause in her contract would cover a completely different role.

O’Brien said she had given 14 years to Newshub and had good relationships with colleagues and management.

“I didn’t anticipate it being so acrimonious.”

Her former employer has a counter-claim, arguing O’Brien took part in a promotional video for the competition while still on its payroll.

Discovery’s lawyer Peter Kiely said his client was also seeking a finding and penalty after O’Brien took part in a promotional video for Mediaworks while still on Discovery’s payroll.

O’Brien told the hearing her inclusion in the video lasts about three seconds.

O’Brien finished up with Discovery NZ, the owner of TV3 and Newshub, in November to take up a role with Mediaworks’ rebranded breakfast radio station in the New Year.

Stuff understands her contract does not officially end with Discovery until the end of January. There is a further three months restraint of trade clause in the contract.

STUFF Talkback radio hosts and producers typically have access to a 'dump button' when calls go wrong. It wasn't used when a racist, and false, tirade was broadcast by Magic Talk.

The investigation hearing at the Employment Relations Authority in Auckland is expected to hear from senior management at Discovery and Mediaworks and will run for two days.

O’Brien is seeking a declaration on the restraint of trade and whether it was enforceable.

Earlier, Discovery’s lawyer Peter Kiely opposed O’Brien filing part of the confidential share sale agreement, with the authority saying it was irrelevant.

O’Brien’s lawyer Charlotte Parkhill said part of the agreement had been included because it showed Discovery did not consider radio as direct competition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mediaworks declined to answer Stuff’s questions but said it supported O’Brien “100 per cent”.

Discovery NZ also declined to answer questions.

O’Brien has been hired to host Mediaworks’ rebranded Magic Talk breakfast show and will be competing with Mike Hosking in the competitive morning radio market.

She had been with Newshub for 14 years.

The Magic Talk rebrand follows months of controversy at the network, whose owner, MediaWorks, was recently fined $3000 for comments made by John Banks that the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) found to be “denigrating” about Māori culture.

Banks’ comments came just a month after another $3000 fine for what the BSA called an “offensive and harmful” interview between Magic Talk host Sean Plunket​ and a spokesman from Te Whānau-ā-Apanui.