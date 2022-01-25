Marlborough wine growers on tenterhooks as red light rules put harvest at risk

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens during last year’s harvest. Pickens said changes were needed to the close-contact and isolation rules if this year’s vintage was to be a success.

Marlborough’s wine industry is on tenterhooks ahead of Wednesday’s update on close-contact and self-isolation rules under the red traffic light system.

Some industry leaders fear the Government announcement could make or break this year's vintage.

The rules, as they stand, expect any close contacts of a positive case to self-isolate for 10 days, and household contacts for potentially up to 24 days, even if they have tested negative.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said any reduction in staff availability would have a huge and detrimental impact on this year’s wine production.

READ MORE:

* Omicron: Wine grower highlights major concern for harvest in red

* Marlborough Wine and Food Festival cancelled for 2022

* Covid-19: How many 'essential' wine workers vaccinated anyone's guess



“It's a critical threat to the wine industry. We’re right on the cusp of harvest with minimal staffing as it is. The real fear is the isolation period, there is very little room for people to be taken out of the workforce and go into isolation,” Pickens said.

When asked what he wished to hear at Wednesday’s press conference, Pickens said he just wanted a sense of hope.

“It would seem sensible if businesses can see some reassurances that we will be able to continue and harvest our crops. People need to understand just how important the annual harvest is to the Marlborough economy,” Pickens said.

123rf/Stuff Wine companies are worried workforce numbers will be decimated when Omicron arrives in Marlborough.

The Marlborough wine industry was worth more than $570 million to the region's economy, with any disruption to harvest likely to have a knock-on effect on other businesses.

Pickens said there had to be a balance between community risk and the business community, but emphasised that health and safety was paramount in the industry.

“We are very well prepared, very well organised, very efficient and safety is our priority,” Pickens said.

“Hopefully we’ll hear some goodish news. We just need to know there is a plan in place. We just need a sign of hope.”

The Marlborough Winegrowers Association had already made the “difficult but unanimous” decision not to hold the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival in 2022 to protect the depleted industry from a possible outbreak.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Dr John Forrest said that under the red traffic light system rules, smaller businesses like his were “sitting ducks”.

As one of the smaller wine producers in the region, Forrest Wines co-founder Dr John Forrest said it was a worrying time for him as isolation and close-contact rules could bring this year’s vintage to its knees.

Forrest said the new rules meant the contingency plans put in place during the national lockdown in 2020 would be useless this time around.

“The difference this time is that everybody is still out in the community and are being exposed to it and picking it up. If we get one infection, we will all be classed as close-contacts and all have to self-isolate. It’s impossible to run a business like that,” Forrest said.

“It’s a major concern for the industry and certainly a nasty concern for us.”

Forrest said the Government needed to reassess the rules promptly or everyone would suffer.

“We are sitting-ducks. It’s fanciful to imagine that every business in New Zealand, big or small, will not have to close down at some stage. The number of cases they are predicting, combined with every close-contact having to self-isolate, someone’s got to address this issue, because it is totally impractical,” Forrest said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Marlborough’s wine growers are urging the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to make the right calls ahead of the annual grape harvest and protect this year’s vintage.

Some of the region’s larger operations, however, have said that while the situation was extremely worrying, they were confident the safety measures that had been put in place over the past two years would limit any disruption.

Indevin director of operations Richard Gardner said the company had a stock of antigen tests for its workforces across the country and had strict safeguarding protocols across all sites.

“We are constantly reviewing our safety procedures, but we also have learnings from our winery in Auckland that continued operating during lockdown even when we had a live case. What we found was that having discipline and tight protocols while liaising closely with the council and DHB was the best way to operate,” Gardner said.

Gardner also reiterated the need for changes to be made to rules and that New Zealand Wine Growers had put this view to the Government.

“We hope they will change their stance on close-contact and isolation rules. We agree that the current requirements will be extremely problematic for the harvest,” Gardner said.