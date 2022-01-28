Foodstuffs rejects claims it dropped supplier over Commerce Commission submission

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings presents the commission's draft report into the grocery sector in July.

Foodstuffs has denied an allegation that it dropped a supplier to its supermarkets after details of their submission to the Commerce Commission were revealed online.

The commission is conducting a market study into the $22 billion supermarket sector amid concerns that a lack of competition could be creating higher prices for New Zealand grocery shoppers.

As part of that process, it has sought submissions from interested parties about what should be done to overhaul the industry.

Commission chief executive Adrienne Meikle said it understood that there were sensitivities involved for some stakeholders, such as suppliers, who wanted to make a submission.

For that reason, there were protocols in place to protect their information.

“The commission regularly publishes submissions and correspondence on its website as part of our process, redacting some as anonymous where the individual has opted not to be identified or not making it available where the individual has asked that the material be treated confidentially and is not for publication.”

But two anonymised documents containing accessible metadata that could have identified individuals were published, as well as a submission that contained personal contact information on a letterhead.

Meikle said the submitters were contacted and given an apology.

The metadata was available for less than a day, she said.

“We regret the errors and that these breaches happened. We are reviewing our processes to ensure it will not happen again.”

It was reported this week by Māori TV that a supplier to Foodstuffs had her products removed from shelves after her submission was made public, and she was worried the timing was not coincidental.

But Foodstuffs said that was not true and there was no basis for that claim.