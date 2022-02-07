Unemployment insurance plan draws fire and praise in Waikato

A scheme that helps people retrain could have particular value in Waikato, some businesses and unions say. But others say it isn’t needed. (File photo)

A new ACC-style unemployment insurance scheme proposed by the Government has drawn fire, praise and “maybes” from Waikato businesses and unions.

The scheme, announced this week, would be funded by a 1.39 per cent levy on pay, matched by employers, providing laid-off workers with support for up to seven months.

Stuff Workers spoken to by Pukeatua farmer Chris Lewis, also a Federated Farmers employment spokesperson, felt “it’s another thing coming out of my pocket”.

Pukeatua dairy farmer Chris Lewis, an employment spokesman nationally for Federated Farmers, said his workers he’d talked to felt “it’s another thing coming out of my wage packet”.

Net pay reductions could affect spending in the wider economy. The scheme could also contribute to bigger labour shortages as people would be able to take more time to get another job, said Lewis, who has five workers and up to three casuals.

READ MORE:

* Businesses want a cheaper, redundancy-only unemployment insurance scheme

* Government proposes unemployment insurance scheme funded by 1.39% tax



It was better to keep people in “the system” of work as much as possible.

“As soon as you get people in that cruisy mode it’s hard to shift them. It’s not going to create any outcomes that we want ... there’s a few unintended consequences,” Lewis said.

STUFF How NZ counts the unemployed

Another opponent of the scheme is Robin Ratcliffe, managing director of Waikato-headquartered heavy trailers manufacturing giant Modern Transport Engineers, who employs about 200.

“I think it shows the immaturity of the Government,” Ratcliffe said.

He would prefer to see more done to stimulate the economy and jobs growth, and to get people into housing.

“They could start by giving a huge tax incentive to the people who want to get ahead in the lower income category.”

Noting his firm was 18 months behind in orders and could do with another 100 more staff, Ratcliffe said: “[The scheme] is absolutely stupid. They’re putting the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.”

Stuff Modern Transport Engineers’ Robin Ratcliffe thinks the scheme “shows the immaturity of the Government”.

However, Pam Roa, managing director of Frankton-based food processing machinery maker Longveld, felt the pros outweighed the cons.

“A lot of [small and medium enterprises] don’t provide for redundancy payouts in their employment agreements,” Roa said, adding that the vast majority of people in New Zealand work for such businesses.

She agreed the levy would be an additional cost for businesses.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Overall, the pros of the insurance scheme outweigh the cons, says Longveld managing director Pam Roa (file photo).

The Waikato-based national secretary of the NZ Dairy Workers Union, Chris Flatt, felt the scheme was “bold and what we’ve been looking for”.

“Everyone pays a little bit in and you get help in your time of need,” said Flatt, whose union has thousands of members in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

While many members were already covered by redundancy clauses, the scheme could add to their sense of security and give people time to re-train for another good job rather than just accept anything new.

Support to re-train could be particularly important as Waikato industries adjusted to climate change and transitioning to a low-carbon economy, Flatt said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Public Service Association national secretary Kerry Davies wanted to know how people could be supported to train and move into new jobs.

The national secretary of the Public Service Association (PSA), Kerry Davies, spent time growing up in Thames, which was hit by the closure of the Toyota factory, which led to people leaving town and flow-on economic effects locally.

The PSA was generally supportive of the plan, noting some recent big disruptions that had hit the economy. A key question, Davies said, was “as people move from traditional jobs, how do you support them to retrain and move into new jobs?”.

She said this issue was very relevant to Waikato, which could face further declines in traditional economic activity, adding such schemes had been successful internationally.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wintec' boss Dave Christiansen was sure there would be disagreement over the best policy, but said “pretty much anything will, for many workers, be better than what we have had in place”.

Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen said in a statement it was hard to argue against the outcome being sought by the scheme, noting that anything reducing the impact of job losses on employees and their families “has to be a good outcome, or at least a less bad income”.

It was recognised there would likely be “quite a bit of disruption in the labour market” and there would be a heightened emphasis on retraining, Christiansen said.

While he was sure there would be disagreement over the best policy “pretty much anything will, for many workers, be better than what we have had in place”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The scheme was well-intentioned “especially in these uncertain times”, Hamilton City Council chief executive Lance Vervoort said.

Hamilton City Council employs about 1300 staff and chief executive Lance Vervoort said the scheme had merit, was well-intentioned “especially in these uncertain times” and could help in unforeseen circumstances.

“From a humane point of view, it helps people avoid a crisis in their lives,” he said.

While lay-offs were perhaps less likely at the council, and employees were covered by redundancy clauses, Vervoort said he was interested in seeing more of the scheme’s detail before making up his mind and deciding whether to make a submission on it.

A statement from big Hamilton-based employer Gallaghers, meanwhile, called the scheme “an interesting idea” but added “we don’t have a strong position at this time”. The company would monitor discussions on the plan “with interest”.