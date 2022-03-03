Jewellery hobby turns into sparkling online business

Eva Edwards Gutsell in her jewellery workshop at home with her two daughters Romy, two, and Tove, eight months.

Eva Edwards started making jewellery as a hobby for herself, friends and their daughters.

Now the Marlborough 29-year-old has a booming online business, with a three-week waiting list for her handmade creations.

Online sales passed the thousand mark in less than six months, leaving the young founder of E.E.G ( Eva Edwards Gutsell) jewels astounded.

“I am still so shocked.

“I wasn't confident, but my friends kept coming back to me saying that people were asking where their jewels were from.

“So one day, I have just made an Instagram [in September 2020], posting a few photos and people started sharing it.

“And kind of just like that, it took off from there, and now I am sending stuff all over New Zealand and Australia,” Edwards said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Eva has been working from 7pm to 2am over the Christmas period to meet an increase in online orders.

Born in Germany, Edwards moved to New Zealand when she was 8 and grew up in Blenheim.

Intending to work in the fashion industry, she moved to Wellington in 2012 to do a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in media.

After four years in the capital, Edwards moved to Australia with her husband Tama Gutsell who she met at a party when she was 16.

While studying, Edward's worked as a visual merchandiser for Zara before joining the team of the Australia designer Camille and Marc.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Seven 'rice pearl' necklaces sold in less than 30 minutes through E.E.G jewels Instagram account.

Edwards was 26 when she fell pregnant with her first daughter Romy and got married in Blenheim in January 2020.

“We then went back to Sydney, but it is hard not being around family with kids and I felt a little bit isolated.

“I didn't take on to motherhood as seamlessly as I thought I would, it was a bit of a shock to the system.

“None of my friends had baby, I was the youngest, and everybody else was kind of like carrying on with their lives while I was at home with the baby.

"Tama wasn't really happy neither, he is a more country person," Edwards said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff E.E.G founder Eva Edwards Gutsell turned her mum's pottery studio into a jewellery workshop.

Swapping their city life for a better lifestyle, the young family moved back to Blenheim in March 2020, just before Covid hit.

The couple settled into Edward's parents house in Witherlea where she grew up in, and had another baby girl, Tove, eight months ago.

“I didn't work since we were back, I was thinking about what I wanted to do.

“I've always wanted to do my own thing, but I just didn't know what,” Edwards said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff E.E.G owner, Eva Edwards Gutsell, uses pearls and beads that she mainly orders from the US.

Originally making jewellery for her daughters and her friends, the young entrepreneur's first sale was a $20 multicolor sunglasses' lanyard.

"It started very organically but when you start making things, not for your friend or not for someone you know, it is... wahoo!"

She hasn't looked back.

“Christmas was crazy. I've been working at night from 7pm to 2am.

“I am constantly getting messages on Instagram, which is awesome, I am grateful,” she said.

Edwards turned what used to be her mum’s pottery studio into her jewellery workshop. She will soon launch her website to showcase her range of jewels for women, “minis” and most recently, men.

The mum-of-two still want to launch her own clothing label.

With a logo designed by her dad and neutral colours, Edward's first hoodies are already worn by her nieces, her husband and her two girls Romy and Tove.