Tourism sector welcomes isolation move, calls for news on international arrivals

New Zealand's tourism sector is welcoming news that the country’s border reopening will happen more quickly than expected.

The Government has brought forward its timeframe to reopen the border, and removed any requirement to self-isolate on arrival.

New Zealand’s borders have been closed since March 19, 2020, forcing Kiwis to self-isolate or book one of the limited spots in MIQ to return home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the changes on Monday, just hours after the first MIQ-free flights from Australia landed. Passengers on those flights would need to remain in self-isolation until 11.59pm, Wednesday.

From Thursday any New Zealander can fly from Australia without needing to isolate, and from Friday midnight, the borders will open fully to every vaccinated New Zealander.

Ardern said the Government would reassess the rest of its border timeline, and would look to bring forward the date that New Zealand would reopen to tourists. It had initially planned to open up to the rest of the world from October.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa said it was a big step forward for the “road to recovery”.

But communications manager Anne-Marie Johnson said more certainty was needed on when international arrivals will be allowed to enter the country.

“The tourism industry’s priority is the reopening of our borders to vaccinated international leisure and business travellers. We are reassured by today’s decision that self-isolation is being removed for all fully vaccinated arrivals but look forward to Cabinet’s review of the dates when our borders will reopen to international manuhiri.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Australian arrivals will not have to go through any isolation from Thursday.

She said airlines and the cruise sector were already working on their schedules for next summer. Tourism operators would also need time to prepare for the return of international visitors, she said.

“It would be wonderful if we could signal soon that New Zealand will reopen to Australian visitors in time for their April school holiday period which includes Easter. If current forecasts are correct, New Zealand’s Omicron outbreak will have passed its peak by then.”

She said the industry would not recover until “high value holidaymakers” could enter the country.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said the removal of self-isolation could not have come at a more crucial moment as airlines decided whether to commit to New Zealand routes for next summer.

Some North American airlines had already pulled out of those seasonal flights, he said.

“We will be urgently updating all our members on the changes to self-isolation and urging them to put New Zealand back on their radar as soon as possible,” Tighe-Umbers said.

The travel sector was now more optimistic that New Zealand would soon be opening to international travellers.

“Airlines will start to build more regular services again, but it is obvious that it is going to take some time.”

As Omicron surged in New Zealand the number of cases coming across the border had fallen to 0.2 per cent of all cases, he said.

“Combined with the fact that 94 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are double vaccinated and around 70 per cent of that number are now triple-vaccinated, the threat from Omicron is not at the border."

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association president Andrew Ridling said the removal of border restrictions would allow more pilots to be brought back from leave, two years after they were stood down at the start of the pandemic.

The issue now would be getting them re-trained and back into the workforce fast enough to meet travel demand, he said.

"There is quite extensive training to be done to get back, and each pilot needs upward of two to three months training.

"There were also constraints on flight simulators, he said."There's only so many people that you can put through at a particular time."