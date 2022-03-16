Tourism return 'won't mean immediate economic benefit'

Tourism town Hanmer Springs is suffering the economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. (Video first published May 10, 2020)

News that New Zealand’s border reopening has been brought forward will be welcome for tourism operators, but there’s a warning it could be a “net negative” for the economy in the short term.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that from April 12, Australians will be able to travel to New Zealand without isolation, and then from May 1 travellers from visa-waiver countries such as the UK, US, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore will be able to do the same.

“Reopening in time for the upcoming Australian school holidays will help spur our economic recovery in the short term and is good news for the winter ski season,” Ardern said.

Before the pandemic, tourism was directly responsible for 5.5 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP but that dropped to 2.9 per cent in the year to March 2021. International tourism expenditure decreased 91.5 per cent over those 12 months.

READ MORE:

* Infometrics reveals which regions got through summer in best shape

* One of the world's most tourism-dependent countries is pushing to end quarantines as shots rolled out

* 'Into the twilight zone we go': Biggest bank predicts negative interest rates



ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the prospect of international travellers returning would be exciting news for Queenstown.

But she said, on a national basis, an influx of tourists should not be expected until November. Until then, the change could mean more New Zealanders leaving than international travellers coming in.

In the year to October 2018, more than three million New Zealanders travelled internationally.

“We’ll see what the world is looking like then... until then we might run a deficit. More people might be willing to travel overseas if it’s simpler to come back. In the near term it won’t mean a great deal in net terms and could be negative.”

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub, of Sense Partners, said it would probably mean a rush of New Zealanders booking holidays in Australia.

“It’s probably, on a national level, neutral or even slightly negative because New Zealanders spend more in Australia than when Australians come to New Zealand.”

That had been the experience when there was a brief https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300364824/covid19-nz-new-zealand-to-suspend-transtasman-bubble-for-two-monthsisolation-free trans-Tasman bubble.

123RF Tourists will soon be able to arrive without isolation.

He said long-haul travel could take longer to come back. Other countries had seen travel settle at levels far below pre-pandemic patterns, particularly during times of more widespread Covid-19 outbreaks.

“There is a lot of uncertainty… international air links have to be re-established over time and extremely high oil prices might affect fares. Successive waves of Covid might discourage people from travelling to far away places like New Zealand with a recent history of closed borders. It will be a gradual recovery.”

Christina Leung, principal economist at NZIER, agreed the recovery would be slow because of caution about travelling and the need for a negative pre-departure test, which added an extra layer of planning.

“Nonetheless, it is positive for our tourism sector as prior to this change, allowing New Zealanders to come back into the country without having to self-isolate but still requiring tourists to self-isolate on arrival would likely result in net tourism outflows, given New Zealanders are more likely to head off on holidays overseas after largely exploring other parts of New Zealand for the past two years or so.”

Independent economist Benje Patterson said it was hard to gauge how the reopening would impact the New Zealand economy in the early stages, because it would largely depend on how many visitors were visiting family and friends and how many were tourists.

Those visiting family and friends generally tended to spend less than regular tourists, he said.

"They're not spending as much on such a breadth of services," Patterson said.

When international tourists returned they would be spread throughout the country, both in large cities and smaller centres, he said.

But the biggest benefits would be felt in regional New Zealand because a larger part of their economy was reliant on tourism.

While Auckland's tourism sector was "massive" it was a relatively small portion of the local economy compared to say Franz Josef or Tekapō, he said.

“It's going to be game changing for some of these small places once visitors return."

He said the border reopening was a piece of good news that would give cause for "cautious optimism" at a time of economic uncertainty. "It will provide some confidence in tourism towns. "People still know there's a long road ahead."