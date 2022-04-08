Medicinal cannabis company gets $13m from Govt to develop blueprint for industry

Puro, which began planting at its rural Marlborough sites in December 2020, will use the Government grant to develop an industry blueprint.

A medicinal cannabis company in Marlborough has received one of the largest grants ever provided to primary industry, which will see it develop a growing handbook for other medicinal cannabis companies.

Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor visited Puro at their site in Kēkerengū, on the South Marlborough coast, on Friday to announce the $13 million grant.

It represents a Government and industry partnership that will see New Zealand patients being able to access local and organically grown cannabis medicines manufactured in New Zealand.

Puro, which began planting in December 2020, commercially cultivates cannabis for medical use on two sites, one in Kēkerengū and one in the Waihopai Valley.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Puro will put the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures money from MPI towards its $32m programme over the next five years.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough hemp farm overcomes challenges to get organic status

* Country's biggest medicinal cannabis crop taking shape

* Cannabis referendum: Medicinal cannabis bosses divided over legalisation



O'Connor had a tour of the crops in Kēkerengū on Friday before being taken to an on-site drying facility.

The Kēkerengū site is 30 hectares, but only 13ha are planted, with 51,000 plants.

About 80 Puro staff will start working on Aotearoa’s largest ever cannabis harvest on Monday.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff From left Puro managing director Tim Alridge, Puro cultivation director Tom Forrest and MPI Minister Damien O'Connor.

Puro will put the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures money from MPI towards its $32m programme over the next five years.

The grant is designed to fast-track the establishment of an organic medical cannabis industry in New Zealand by developing a blueprint for other Kiwi companies.

Puro will use the money to develop an organic production handbook for indoor and outdoor growing. It will also develop unique plant varieties and seed stock for the New Zealand industry, and look into post-harvest efficiencies.

It will also speed up training opportunities for those wishing to enter the industry.

Over time, the project is expected create hundreds of jobs. Most of these will be based in Marlborough and Kaikōura.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Under its partnership with Auckland-base Helius Therapeutics, Puro will supply over 10 tonnes of organic medicinal cannabis over the next five years, the equivalent of approximately five shipping containers of dried cannabis flower.

O’Connor said on Friday the Government was supporting innovations across the primary sector.

“Things that people didn’t even imagine 10 years ago are now possible,” he said.

Climate change had become a “big challenge” for farmers, but it also created opportunities around what people could grow.

Cannabis was a “valuable crop” that didn’t need a huge area, he said.

“The key thing about this project is that the information they get will all be available to growers, processors and producers of the final product.

“This project is an open book for us as a nation and for the entire world. We can learn, teach and share our knowledge.”

Puro managing director Tim Alridge said they were modelling around 200 full-time roles in the region in five years.

"The fund allows us to prove concepts. Here is a good example with a drying system that we have developed and engineered here in New Zealand so if we can get something like that going, it is portable, and it could be available for growers around the country, and it’s scalable.

"So the fund allows us to try a few different methods and a few different approaches. We are creating learnings for the New Zealand industry.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough mayor John Leggett and KaikÅura mayor Craig Mackle with the Minister of Primary Industries, Hon Damien O'Connor on Puro's site in Kekerengu.

Marlborough mayor John Leggett said Puro was a “fantastic” business model, involving “very smart” people.

"This [the funding] is recognition of their work. We proved in the past with a lot of these new industries that we can be world leaders and when you have a group of very smart people together it's a recipe for a really good mix, and it is going to succeed."

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said he had been a supporter of the project from the moment he heard about it.

"It is a big boost, and it's awesome for us as communities. We are all going to benefit from this."

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said it was a game-changer for the region.

"We are obviously dominated in our local economy in Marlborough with grapes so to see a broadening of our horticulture base is fantastic.

"To see some of the land that wouldn't be suitable for that being used for this is massive, and we all know the advantage of being the first mover in a country, in a region and globally," Coldwell said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff At its peak, Puro planted 80,000 hemp plants at its KÄkerengÅ« site.

A five year multi-million-dollar deal was signed at the beginning of this year between Puro and Auckland-based Helius Therapeutics.

Under the partnership, Puro will supply over 10 tonnes of organic medicinal cannabis to Helius over the next five years.

Helius Therapeutics CEO Carmen Doran said the interest from doctors was growing. “They are learning more and more about those [products] and a lot of that is patient-driven as well.”

The commercial cultivation of cannabis for medical use was enabled under the Medical Cannabis Scheme, which came into effect on April 1, 2020.

It does not allow the sale, use, possession or production of recreational cannabis, which was put to a referendum in October 2020, and was rejected.

Brett Cowan of Te Runanga o Kaikōura said it was good to see New Zealand supporting the development of the medicinal use of cannabis.

"It is about wellness of other people, not only mental health but also physical health.

"Our people have been practitioners of herbal remedies for generations so using medicinal purposes of Mother Nature has been part of our practices particularly with people with terminal illness.

"We've found that medical marijuana has really improved their quality of life and also people with mental health issues have benefited from medical marijuana,” Cowan said.