Popular souvlaki joint puts up prices as cost of ingredients soar

Dimitris Merentitis, owner of Dimitris Greek Food Souvlaki shop, says the prices of ingredients are going “up up up”.​

One of Christchurch’s most popular souvlaki joints has been forced to increase its prices due to ongoing price hikes from suppliers.

It comes as Stats NZ reported on Wednesday food prices jumped 7.6 per cent last month compared with March 2021, the largest annual increase since 2011.

The price increases come at an already challenging time for the industry with businesses being asked to absorb a number of other costs.

“Whilst revenues continue to be down, these price increases are putting increasing pressure on already tight margins,” Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said.

Dimitris Greek Food owner Dimitris Merentitis said there had been significant price increases on all products from his suppliers, particularly oil and meat. The cost of the canola oil he used had increased by 60 per cent in the past year.

“Everything is going like this, everything is up up up. I need to make a living,” Merentitis said.

He had increased the cost of each item on his menu by 50 cents, but that did not cover all the extra costs he was facing himself.

“If I pass it onto my customers they will go. I’m not here to make a big profit, I like it here, I like the people, I like to talk with them, I like to smile,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dimitris Merentitis working at his Greek souvlaki shop at Riverside Market.

Merentitis is not alone in facing increased pressure due to challenges raised by the pandemic.

The owner of popular cafe The Caffeine Laboratory decided to close the doors to the New Regent St venue this month due to the pandemic-induced hospitality downturn.

Food price increases were widespread across all categories but led by fresh produce, with fruit and vegetable prices up 18 per cent in March 2022 compared to the same month the year before.

Owner of Gatherings restaurant in Christchurch, Alex Davies, said if prices increased they put up their prices accordingly. He said they were able to keep prices a little more consistent by working directly with local growers.

“As long as they are paid fairly, and we continue to pay living wage as the bare minimum with higher wages for our older staff then everyone wins,” Davies said.

The Restaurant Association is continuing to advocate for financial support in the form of a wage subsidy for businesses facing “significantly reduced patronage”, as well as increased costs as a result of this outbreak, Bidois said.

The association had been asking the Government for a return of the wage subsidy at the red light setting due to the trading restrictions and diner hesitancy.

“Now we are at the orange level we will need to wait and see whether customer confidence increases and people return to dining out,” Bidois said.

She said they would like to see targeted funding from the Government in the form of a subsidised dining scheme.

“This has been done in a number of countries and has been incredibly successful in getting people back out dining again.

“This is something we would like to see happen here. The Government launched a voucher scheme earlier this year for Auckland, but unfortunately this was just focused on activities and days out and hospitality was left out of this package.”

Dimitris is a Christchurch institution and has been around since 1985. It began as a humble stall at the Art Centre Market, then moved between several locations – both mobile and standalone – in the Christchurch CBD.

Merentitis said his customers had been very supportive of the price increase. Multiple people wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying they were happy to pay more for the great quality food.

Merentitis was worried about what the winter might look like for his business.

“I think I’ll be all right but if it keeps going up like this, it’s not good.”