Joint venture partners sought for Waiwera 2.0

Waiwera's famed hot pools have been slowly deteriorating since they were abandoned in 2018.

The owners of Auckland’s Waiwera resort, hotel, water bottling and campground site are seeking expressions of interest from a potential joint venture partner.

Waiwera Thermal Spa Resort, which used to host about 350,000 visitors a year, shut for what was meant to be a six-month refurbishment in February 2018 but has never reopened. It has since fallen into ruin.

Russian oligarch Mikhail Khimich’s Waiwera Group, which previously ran the water park and Waiwera water bottling company, was placed into liquidation at the High Court in Auckland in February 2019.

In 2020, it was reported that its new owners, Urban Partners, had a $250 million plan to revamp the abandoned hot pools.

A year later, media reports said there was not a strong business case for replicating what was there before, and Urban Partners wanted instead to tap into the “wellness” industry.

Now, project director Doug Osborne said the time was right to begin.

“We have always had high ambitions and the best of intentions for this wonderfully unique freehold location and its thermal waters, and now that the main issues behind the protracted delays have been resolved, we are happy to confirm we are marketing the site to those interested in partnering, developing, or purchasing this world-class wellness destination,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Waiwera’s hot pools have fallen into disrepair since the closure.

“The site has extraordinary potential, recognised as a regional tourist attraction by the Auckland Unitary Plan and has zoning allowing for business, residential developments, health and wellness, tourism, hospitality and visitor accommodation. Given the site’s proximity to Auckland, and the booming wellness industry, which is now worth $4.5 trillion, we expect the site to be of real interest to specialist operators from around the globe.

“Today’s announcement is good news not only for the tourism and wellness market, but also for the local community,” he said. “We can now look forward to a step change for the neighbourhood byfinding a top-class partner to develop and restore the site to a new standard of excellence.

“While we have long understood the potential of the site, the subsequent restrictions of Covid, and associated border closures, have added further delays to our goal of finding an excellent partner who can see the wellness opportunity of the site and work with us to develop the coastal haven to its potential.”

He said the marketing campaign would target operators in the wellness, tourism, leisure, recreation and residential categories.

“Urban Partners has always treasured this site and we acknowledge the vibrant wellness industry is not our core expertise, hence why we are seeking an external party who can ensure the site delivers an operation commensurate with the location and itswider natural attributes.

“And while we welcome the opportunity to continue our involvement, our priority is the uninterrupted development for the region and local community.”