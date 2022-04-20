ANZ debit and credit card issue leaves some customers unable to pay

Some ANZ customers were left unable to buy groceries after a technical issue.

Some ANZ customers were unable to pay with their debit or credit cards for over an hour on Wednesday.

Jaz Smith was shopping at Pak’nSave with her kids when her card was declined.

“I got my eftpos card out and paywaved it, and it was declined. So I went to log into my ANZ app and that was down... everyone was looking.

“In the end, I got my son out of the trolley and just left. It was really embarrassing,” she said.

ANZ first notified its customers about the issue at 8.29pm on Facebook.

On Twitter, the bank wrote: “Kia ora everyone! A heads up that customers are experiencing issues with their VISA/Debit cards. Rest assured our awesome techies are on the case and are working ultra hard to get this error resolved. We'll be sure to update you all once this matter is resolved.”

Its Facebook post received more than 160 comments from angry customers in less than an hour.

At 9.15pm ANZ announced it had resolved the issue.

This isn’t the first hiccup of the week for ANZ. On Tuesday, the bank’s mobile and online banking services were unavailable for several hours.

This comes just four days after BNZ was hit with a major outage, which locked customers out their Internet and mobile banking for several hours.

BNZ also suffered another outage on Wednesday, preventing customers from paying with credit cards for over two hours.

ANZ has been contacted for comment.