Auckland moving company damages furniture, fails to show: 'People need to be warned'

Aucklanders have warned against a moving company who they say damaged furniture and told them to remove negative reviews from online.

Sixteen people who used CBD Movers over the past 18 months said the company pushed its arrival time out further and further and sometimes failed to show up at all.

Rebecca Baylis, who booked the company to move her business in July 2021, was “shocked” when her job was cancelled last minute.

“There was no self-awareness, no responsibility taken ... people need to be warned,” Baylis said.

In response, CBD Movers said the “customer failed to provide us with exact details of items being moved”, despite Baylis clarifying what would be needed to move her business and the restrictions on moving in and out of malls.

Aucklanders have accused CBD Movers of cancelling on them with no explanation and damaging their furniture.

“The movers were aware the job would take place after hours. I was told there this wouldn’t be a problem - maybe this should have been a red flag,” Baylis said.

However, CBD Movers said “no information on any time constraint was presented by the customer”.

Jojo Ric said she had a “very stressful” experience with CBD Movers in December 2021.

When 5pm rolled around on moving day and there was still no sign of the company, she called and was told the job couldn’t be done, she said.

“The company advised us the truck had broken [down] ... they apologised and that was it,” Ric said.

CBD Movers said there was “no availability” on the day of Ric’s move and she was asked to reschedule.

“The customer was not ready to cooperate and [we] were told to cancel the booking.”

Grant Boyd booked in for a move in October 2020. He said the movers turned up four hours late and “scratched and damaged” multiple walls.

They said they had to stop work if he wanted to make a complaint, he said, so he decided to “waive the damage to ensure the job was completed”.

Katie Hawkey ended up taking CBD Movers to the Disputes Tribunal – and won – after movers caused damage to her brand-new home and then blamed Hawkey.

“The company said because my husband helped them load a few boxes into the truck, they were not liable,” she said.

Katie Hawkey wrote a negative Google review about CBD Movers, but was told her "misleading statements" wouldn't "lead to any resolution".

CBD Movers said “the customer forced the movers to move the couch”, which Hawkey disputed.

Hawkey was upset with how the situation was handled and wrote a negative Google review.

In an email, CBD Movers told her if she wrote anything negative about the company her complaint would not progress.

“It is unfortunate that there is negative feedback posted online ... We hope you understand as we are working hard to resolve your complaint but posting negative feedback with misleading statements doesn't lead to any resolution,” the email said.

Vanessa Horne, the Commerce Commission’s general manager of fair trading, said businesses must not create “false or misleading representations” under the Fair Trading Act.

“If a business ... asks someone to remove a negative review, consumers may be misled and the business risks breaching the law.”

Two managers at CBD Movers denied asking customers to take down negative reviews.

“If a customer has been given a resolution, then we can request they take down their review. It is never a demand, it is just a request,” a CBD Movers manager, who would identify himself only as Daniel, said.

Daniel said damaged furniture was one of the risks involved with moving.

“In the moving business, movers do sometimes damage stuff, that’s the nature of the job.”

Another Auckland moving company, AMG Movers, said it had picked up last-minute jobs because of CBD Movers cancelling.

Aucklanders say CBD Movers have turned up to jobs up to four hours late.

Daniel dismissed Aucklanders’ experiences as “fake” reviews.

Another CBD Movers manager, who referred to himself only as Trevor, said in an email “we do have competitors who keep on posting fake reviews with anonymous names”.

Out of the 16 Aucklanders who spoke out about CBD Movers, 10 said the company either failed to show up to its bookings or was late.

“We never give a fixed time, we are very upfront about that. Sometimes we will exceed those estimated times ... delays can happen,” Daniel said.

He said the company updated customers about delays. However, Ric said she was never contacted, and Boyd said he had to call “three times” before getting an answer.