Apprentices key to unblocking Marlborough's plumbing problems

New Zealand needs thousands of extra tradies to keep up with demand, with 3500 plumbers needed in Marlborough alone. (File photo)

Without apprentices, Hunter Plumbing and Drainage owner Guy Hunter won't have a business.

“There’s not enough qualified tradesmen out there.

“It's a struggle to find decent people, people who actually want to work, people who want to achieve in life,” Hunter said.

On top of his six employees, Hunter has currently three apprentices, including his 17-year-old son who started his apprenticeship in February.

“I wouldn't think it is his dream job, but it is giving him a good opportunity once he left school to be on good money straight away and get a qualification that would benefit for years to come because there is such a shortage of plumbers,” Hunter said.

Hunter “massively” welcomed the extension of the Governments' trades training programme from August to 2023.

Another $230 million is invested in the scheme, which subsidised employers for taking on apprentices.

“It's a great idea to get some of these young people in, they are going to be trained, they might not be a plumber for the whole of their working life, but for a period of time they will earn some good money and go forward, and they can travel on it,” Hunter said.

Hunter worked with Masterlink which connects apprentices with businesses across the country.

Supplied Masterlink and Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers chief executive Greg Wallace said the only solution to address labour shortage was increasing the apprentice numbers.

Masterlink and Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers chief executive Greg Wallace said that Marlborough needs hundreds more plumbers.

“We are in a workforce crisis, we need an extra 3500 plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers across New Zealand, and hundreds in Marlborough, and really the only solution is increasing the apprentice numbers.

“Unfortunately, across the construction sector only 10% of businesses take on an apprentice, so what this funding extension would help is support potentially new businesses into employing an apprentice.

“There is an international construction boom happening, and we will never fix the problem through immigration.

“The construction sector, particularly in Marlborough, competes with other sectors including viticulture and other trades,” Wallace said.

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) has identified 941 construction and infrastructure projects in the Marlborough pipeline of known work totalling $2.4 billion.

“One of the biggest advantages of our apprenticeship is that you will get a qualification and because as you earn as you learn, you're not riddled with a student debt,” Wallace said.

Masterlink recruits students all year around in New Zealand having an excess of about 25 apprentices in Nelson-Marlborough and over 300 nationally.

“The demand is growing. But we would still like to see more businesses willing to take on apprentices and multiple apprentices.

“But the reality is, every plumber in New Zealand is short of qualified people. And the only way we're going to resolve that issue is bring on more apprentices,” Wallace said.

Over the past two years, over 190,000 people have benefited from government investment in trades training - including apprenticeships, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“There has been a 55 per cent increase in the number of apprentices since the start of the pandemic,” Hipkins said.

Supplied Primary ITO sector adviser and lead training adviser James Crockett said a lot of industries will benefit from the Government’s trades training programme.

About 17,000 employers were involved in the Government’s trade and training programme.

The scheme targeted the first two years of an apprenticeship.

More than 24,000 apprentices will get support and 14,000 will continue to be supported, however, the subsidy for the first year of an apprenticeship has dropped from $1000 a month to $500. The second year subsidy is also $500.

Primary ITO training adviser for Marlborough James Crockett said there was an increasing awareness across multiple sectors in the region.

“Anything that helps employers to train people is awesome news for us, it is very positive,” he said.

The non-profit organisation was one of the largest ITO’s in New Zealand, facilitating training in the agriculture, horticulture, equine, water and sports turf sectors.

“Training is such an important affect of any business, but it's expensive, so to have some funding available to support apprentices and their employers it's massive, it's really welcome.

“I think a lot of our industries will really benefit from it,” Crockett said.