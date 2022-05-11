Nadia Lim receives apology over 'Eurasian fluff' comment

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says comments about Nadia Lim would have been insulting to all women.

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Nadia Lim says she has received an apology from a chemical business boss who called her “a little bit of Eurasian fluff” in a news article.

Lim said she received an email late Tuesday afternoon from DGL Group's office manager with an apology note attached, signed by chief executive Simon Henry.

Lim said it was good to finally receive something from Henry albeit through an office manager, and six days after the article was published.

The letter said: "I have tried calling you several times on your cell phone to make an apology but was unable to get through.

READ MORE:

* Five reasons My Food Bag shares are in the doldrums and how they might recover

* KiwiSaver funds blacklist DGL over CEO's 'derogatory' Nadia Lim comments

* Company CEO criticised over 'misogynistic' comments about Nadia Lim



”Therefore, please take this letter as my sincere and formal apology for my inappropriate language in relation to you used in the interview."

Lim said she had no missed calls or voicemails from Henry.

MY FOOD BAG The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

The interview in question was for an NBR article in which Henry made comments about Lim, which have been condemned for being racist and misogynistic.

“I can tell you, and you can quote me, when you’ve got Nadia Lim, when you’ve got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that’s what it takes to sell your script, then you know you’re in trouble,” Henry told a reporter.

DGL Group’s board on Friday night said Henry had tried to courier an apology to Lim.

DGL has had $304 million wiped off its market value over the last four trading days in the wake of Henry’s comments, with fund managers blacklisting his stock and small shareholders voting with their feet.

A major customer expressed its “serious concern” about Henry's conduct to DGL’s board and on Friday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also weighed in, calling the comments “insulting to all women”.

DGL’s share price jumped 5% following news Lim had been sent an apology, making it the largest gainer on the NZX on Wednesday morning.