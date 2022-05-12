Watch: Simon Henry flees Nadia Lim questions after tennis session in Auckland

Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

Under-fire businessman Simon Henry has fled from questions about Nadia Lim after being approached following an hour-long tennis coaching session in Auckland.

Henry was heavily criticised after last week calling celebrity chef and entrepreneur Nadia Lim “a little bit of Eurasian fluff”.

Henry released a short apology to Lim late Tuesday afternoon, but has declined to make further comment.

Simon Henry playing tennis at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club.

He was spotted taking part in an hour-long private tennis session at Parnell Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday morning after arriving in his Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.

Stuff reporters approached him on the street as he was leaving to ask him about his comments and apology.

Simon Henry playing tennis in Newmarket.

But the rich-lister walked back into the club, saying “no”, “leave” and “private club” before calling out to the coach, “Juan, let’s go have a coffee”.

After a short period, Henry tried to quietly slip out of the club. He returned home in the passenger seat of a different car.

Henry is the owner, chief executive and director of chemical transport company DGL Group.

The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

His comments about Lim, made to the National Business Review, were condemned for being racist and misogynistic.

They were in reference to My Food Bag’s share dive after its public offering. Lim was the public face of and a founder of the meal kit home delivery service.

“I can tell you, and you can quote me, when you’ve got Nadia Lim, when you’ve got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that’s what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you’re in trouble,” Henry said.

My Food Bag shares dived after its initial public offering which Henry was commenting on.

“Go back to that prospectus and find that photo. You know you’re in trouble. I mean, you know, when you got a TV celebrity showing off her sensuality to hock script, then you know you’re in trouble.”

His apology, leaked online on Wednesday, said: “I have tried calling you several times on your cell phone to make an apology but was unable to get through.

“Therefore, please take this letter as my sincere and formal apology for my inappropriate language in relation to you used in the interview.”

Lim said she had no missed calls or voicemails from Henry.

Henry also apologised to his staff via email for his “disparaging remarks” about Lim, saying the language he used to describe her was “unacceptable”.

Henry received a volley of criticism, including from the prime minister, who said the comments would be “insulting to all women”.

Over $300m has been wiped off DGL’s value and fund managers have blacklisted the company following the comments.