Cellar opportunities: Loving life in the lab

Zoe Holcroft is soaking up all she can about grapes, soils and wines, and was excited to be getting stuck into her very first vintage this year.

This article first appeared in Winepress Magazine and is republished with permission.

A career in the wine industry is a far cry from the arts scene Zoe Holcroft thought she would find herself in.

Born and raised in Hamilton, she originally had dreams of becoming a professional dancer or actress, and wine was a drink only her mum liked.

Upon beginning her NCEA qualifications in Year 11, Zoe dived deeper into the sciences, and the prospect of a complete change of direction was born.

“I started doing biology and I fell in love with plant science - I realised that that’s what I wanted to do,” she says. “I was talking to a family friend and they suggested wine.”

READ MORE:

* Love your Local: Pioneering Marlborough cellar door awaits return of 'grey nomads'

* Winery's personalised approach good for customers and tourism

* Young winemaker right at home with the art of viticulture



Growing grapes for the production of wine piqued Zoe’s interest, and she made her way to Canterbury to attend an open day at Lincoln University.

The 17-year-old then enrolled in a Bachelor of Viticulture at Lincoln, which she completed last year, before quickly landing a job with Rose Family Estate as a cellar hand and lab assistant in December.

“At the end of my degree I didn’t know where I wanted to go, so I emailed heaps of wineries who had wines I loved, but I didn’t know much about the people or anything,” she says.

“I feel so lucky; the people here are so lovely.”

Despite originally being drawn to the vineyard due to her love of plant and soil science, Zoe is enjoying putting her lab experience into play at Rose Family Estate, and discovering the impact the plant and soil health has on the resulting fruit and wines.

“I realised that I had a huge love for chemistry. We had to do heaps of labs at uni, and I just loved the accuracy and finding the results of all of the samples,” Zoe says.

“We’ve just started fruit sampling and I love the lab, that’s my biggest interest now… I get to do a range of everything… It’s really cool to have heaps of variety in the day and not just be doing one thing.”

The work has taught her a lot about the differences between varietals from various blocks.

“They’re not even that far apart but they have different sugar levels and acid levels. It’s really, really cool… I have realised how much of an impact it has on the actual wine.”

Zoe is surrounded by vineyards at work and at home in Marlborough, a far cry from her native surroundings in Hamilton, and is loving every minute of living and working in New Zealand’s wine capital.

She is soaking up all she can about grapes, soils and wines, and was excited to be getting stuck into her very first vintage this year.

“Even just the anticipation of harvest, I’m getting pumped for it,” she says.

Her studies and subsequent work in the industry, has given her a taste for wine she never thought she would have.

Her favourite varieties are currently Viognier and Albariño, and she’s even enjoying sharing a glass with her mum when she is able.

“I have a huge appreciation for wine now… when I started, red wine tasted gross to me, but now, I’m a huge fan.”