'Youth friendly' employers helping job seekers connect to workplace

Blenheim employer Kylie Matthews said she wants to help young people to find their purpose and do something they really enjoy.

Before starting her own business, Kylie Matthews was a social worker with at-risk youth.

"So I know first hand how outcomes can be improved by engaging youth in education and employment," she said.

That's why Matthews put her hand up to become a certified "youth friendly" employer by signing up to the Youth Employment Success (YES) programme.

Funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the community-based initiative helps young people ages 16 to 24 to connect with local employers via an online platform.

Matthews, co-founder of AWWA period proof underwear, said she had always been passionate about working with youth and giving them opportunities to grow and thrive.

"I want to be able to share my knowledge and passion with the next generation and hopefully be able to inspire and encourage them to find their purpose and do something they really enjoy,” she said.

"It is important that we support and encourage our future leaders and change makers to discover what they are passionate about and what gets them excited every morning.

"We can do this by giving them our time, and showing them how a business runs, and where possible provide them with employment opportunities."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Ministry regional commissioner for Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough and the West Coast, Craig Churchill, says to become endorsed as “youth friendly”, employers must be able to provide support and opportunities to young people.

YES asks employers to offer mentoring, employment, work experience, support and advice to young people to help them better understand the world of work, said MSD top of the south regional commissioner Craig Churchill.

The opportunities could include work placements, paid or unpaid internships, employer presentations at school assemblies, skills assessments, NCEA assessments, CV reviews, coffee dates, mock interviews, mentoring, part-time or full-time work, business walkthroughs, career advice, work experience and work shadowing.

"The YES platform brings young people into direct contact with employers, building relationships and confidence and encouraging young people to be part of the economic recovery we’re working towards,” Churchill said.

Launched in Dunedin in 2016, the YES programme was first launched in Marlborough last year.

About 130 opportunities are currently offered on the YES platform by regional employers such as Port Marlborough.

Port Marlborough capabilities manager Rose Prendeville said the programme gave young people a good understanding of the opportunities available at the port. It also widened the community’s understanding of what the port did, “and potentially brings young people to work for us either early or later in their careers."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF About 130 opportunities are currently offered on the YES platform by regional employers such as Port Marlborough.

This year Port Marlborough has employed a new mechanical engineering apprentice, a new engineering cadet and works with a forestry student.

During the summer it also takes on university students for two engineering intern positions and around four or five marina interns.

"Young people bring a different perspective, and often they are very instinctive and quite advanced in their understanding of technology,” Prendeville said.

"They bring hunger to learn, and a very important aspect is that they give our existing staff an opportunity to mentor and to pass on knowledge and skills.

"This is a win-win outcome and adds an extra dimension to the rewards our staff get from their work here.”

Since 2016, Youth Employment Success has seen 112 businesses throughout the country offering their time, and close to 1,500 people requesting an opportunity online.

For more information, visit the website www.youthemployer.nz.