Auckland Council wants a 'please explain' from BusinessNZ over altered document

Auckland Council is seeking a ‘please explain’ from BusinessNZ after its alteration of a United Nations document led to accusations of misinformation.

Chris Darby, North Shore Ward Councillor, said he had received confirmation that Mayor Phil Goff and Chief Executive Jim Stabback were sending a joint letter to BusinessNZ seeking an explanation.

The accusation came after BusinessNZ said the Fair Pay Agreement Bill had landed New Zealand on an international “naughty list” of “worst case breaches” of international labour treaties.

The list was actually a list of alleged breaches compiled by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), an agency of the United Nations.

The reason New Zealand was on the list was because BusinessNZ had successfully petitioned the ILO to consider whether the proposed Fair Pay Agreement bill was in breach of international law.

Darby said it was “pretty outrageous” for BusinessNZ to go about things in this way.

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland councillor Chris Darby called mayor Phil Goff on Tuesday morning to request a letter be sent to BusinessNZ. (File photo)

The council is a member of BusinessNZ.

Darby said he called the mayor’s office on Tuesday morning to request a letter be sent to Kirk Hope, BusinessNZ’s chief executive.

“To make those representations without communicating to members is a grave concern,” he said.

“We need to exercise our right as members ... I don’t believe any of the members have been approached by BusinessNZ on this.”

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the council had no input or “active involvement” with BusinessNZ, other than as a member organisation.

“Membership to BusinessNZ is up for renewal on the 30 June where it will be reviewed as we do with all our association memberships to ensure it provides value to our organisation.”

The council paid an annual membership to BusinessNZ of $20,000, plus GST, they said.

The mayor’s office confirmed the mayor and chief executive would be writing a letter to BusinessNZ, but did not provide any further comment.