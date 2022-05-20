NZ Commercial Project Awards: Ravenscar House museum rebuild is Supreme Award winner

Ravenscar House in Christchurch has been awarded the Supreme Award at the 2022 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

Ravenscar House in Christchurch has been awarded the Supreme Award at the 2022 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards held in Christchurch.

Ravenscar House was constructed by HRS Construction and project partners. HRS Construction also took out the Altus Window Systems Tourism and Leisure Project Award, along with the Commercial Project $10 – $25 million Value Award.

Supplied The supreme winners were tasked with the challenge of bringing Ravenscar House, a grand architectural wonder, back to life.

The 2022 awards mark the 10-year anniversary of the prestigious New Zealand Commercial Project Awards which are owned and run by Registered Master Builders.

For the first time, the awards were held in Christchurch at Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, itself being awarded the Civic Project Award. Project teams from all around Aotearoa came together to celebrate the best in commercial construction.

The supreme winners were tasked with the challenge of bringing Ravenscar House back to life in a new and more central location, following irreparable damage during the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Supplied Ravenscar House was constructed by HRS Construction and their project partners.

Prior to the earthquakes, the Wakefield family’s dream was for their grand home to be used as a cultural facility for the display of their impressive art collection and the use of the library the public - a concept known as a 'house museum'.

The judges said the resulting build meant their vision became reality in a new and exciting way which suited modern Christchurch.

Stuff The Ravenscar Trust sought to relocate the art collection in Christchurchâs cultural precinct.

“The new Ravenscar House and its art collection can now be enjoyed for generations to come in a statement building that reflects both the brutalism and gothic revival styles of central Christchurch,” they said.

“The irreparable damage from the earthquakes started the grand vision to find a new site and build a more permanent public building to house the collection. The resulting facility is itself a work of art.”

The new Ravenscar House incorporates key designs from its original namesake, such as the four main rooms designed using the same dimensions as the original principal rooms.

Constructed from pre-cast concrete made from crushed bricks from the original home, as well as rubble from other cherished Christchurch buildings, the new Ravenscar House has truly become a part of the rebuilt city.

HRS Construction faced complexity at every level, including in the basement which required significant tanking as well as base isolating the above ground structure.

High standards of coordination between all project partners resulted in an impressive building that provides the owners the opportunity to display their extensive art collection in purpose-built rooms crafted to perfection.

Supplied HRS Construction faced complexity at every level.

“The judges applaud this exquisite facility built with a fine eye for precision. This is a special project we are proud to call our Supreme Winner for 2022.”

Registered Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly said that the Commercial Project Awards celebrate the very best in commercial construction teams and the projects they deliver.

“This year’s entrants were again of an extremely high calibre,” said Kelly.

“These awards recognise the care and effort that goes into producing the places that Kiwis live their lives. That is what the innovation and collaboration of the industry really means, and what these awards celebrate.”