Can Marlborough's roads cope with the extra traffic from larger ferries?

A National Party Transport caucus, from left, Simeon Brown, National Transport spokesperson, Scott Simpson, MP for Coromandel, Stuart Smith MP for Kaikōura, and Matt Doocey, MP for Waimakariri, in Picton on Thursday.

Fears have been raised that Marlborough’s roads will not be able to handle the expected increase in heavy traffic moving through the region once the new InterIslander ferries begin sailing across Cook Strait in 2025.

The warning came as a National Party Transport caucus group visited Picton and Blenheim on Thursday to take stock of the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Project that is due to begin later this year.

National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown, who also sits on the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee, said there had been little consideration from Waka Kotahi/NZTA regarding the flow-on effect the extra freight and cars might have on Marlborough’s roads outside Picton.

“There’s a lack of willingness to understand that when you have bigger ships that put more cars onto the road in a shorter period of time, that that’s going to need some investment into the roading network.

READ MORE:

* Marlburians react to cop's zero-tolerance vow as local speed limits reviewed

* Thirty metres, 30 traffic cones as potholes plague Picton street

* Rural residents surprised to hear 'nasty' intersection to get roundabout soon



“It’s very Picton orientated, it’s all about the street structure around the Picton township, the new bridge and some new roundabouts and things like that, but once you leave Picton heading this way (to Blenheim), then it was ‘Oh, it’s going to be exactly the same.

“The NZTA is not looking at anything outside of Picton,” Brown said.

The new, larger ferries were expected to carry up to 50% more passengers and freight than the ones they were replacing.

Brown ruled out the building of a new bypass to take the extra traffic away from the centre of Blenheim, instead insisting that major upgrades to the current road networks were needed to reduce congestion, and combat careless driving.

KIWIRAIL/Supplied Due to arrive in November 2025, the new Interislander ferries can transport almost 50% more passengers and freight than the ones they are replacing.

“When you have this sort of frustration where people have been on a ferry, they all want to get off, get on the road, so suddenly you’ve got this big burst of traffic wanting to get on their way, and you’ve got trucks and freight as well, then you get people frustrated driving behind trucks – that’s when they start making poor driving decisions.

“They start taking risks that they wouldn’t otherwise do, so we asked NZTA why there wouldn’t be more passing bays and passing lanes on the roads, but that didn’t seem to be on their agenda at all.

“[NZTA] thought a change in human behaviour was what was called for. It would be ideal if people were patient and drove safely all the time, but the reality is quite different,” Brown said.

Waka Kotahi was approached for comment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said the extra traffic from the new ferries will be “a real problem” for Blenheim.

Kaikōura MP National’s Stuart Smith agreed with Brown’s assessment, and raised concerns of the amount of traffic likely to be passing through central Blenheim.

“A lot of work and thought needs to go into the redevelopment of the roundabouts at Grove Road, and the one at Redwood Street and Main Street. Most of the traffic that goes through the middle of town could be rerouted elsewhere.

“Some real thought is needed, because they will be real choke-points with all the extra traffic coming through town. Pulses of ferry traffic, with a lot of trucks and campervans, are going to be a real problem for Blenheim, causing long tailbacks of traffic,” Smith said.

Brown ruled out coastal shipping as an alternative to transporting freight on South Island’s road, saying it was too slow, and much of the freight passing through Cook Strait was “fast moving” and needed to be delivered to market the next day.

KEVIN STENT Marlborough’s roads need investment and upgrades in order to cope with the increase in trucks and cars when the new, larger ferries arrive, National says.

Brown also said he was sceptical that the ferry terminals in Picton and Wellington would be ready in time for the arrival of the new ferries in 2025.

“We’ve got significant construction sector supply chain issues, labour issues in terms of contactors to physically turn up and do the work. There’s not a lot of wiggle room.

“So, there could be a situation where the ferries arrive, but won’t actually be able to berth, and that’s obviously not an ideal, so everything that can be done to speed it up, needs to be done by this Government,” Brown said.