Change in the air for Petone gateway building

A high profile, Lower Hutt commercial building on the market for sale could have a new future given its Petone location and harbour views.

Anchored by the Home Ideas Centre and multiple office tenants, the four-level property sits at the gateway to Petone at 10 Hutt Rd, near the roundabout junction with The Esplanade and the State Highway 2 onramp.

Bayleys Wellington Commercial broker Fraser Press said the building had a floor area of 3746 square metres on a 3987sqm freehold site with wide street frontages.

“Originally developed in the early 1980s as the head office for timber merchants Odlins, the striking hexagonal-shaped building has had a strong leasing history,” said Press.

The property is currently 95-per cent leased, with tenants on varying lease terms, and has a net passing income of about $768,000 a year plus GST, he said.

The leasing longevity of the property has been underpinned by its 360-degree views, excellent natural light to each floor plate thanks to a central atrium and courtyard, 70 car parks and streamlined arterial access, he said.

Long-time tenant Home Ideas Centre had signage rights and occupied the ground floor and level one. There were 10 office tenants across the balance of the building and telecommunications company Spark leased the roof area for mobile masts.

Press said while the property had been upgraded over the years and was always leased well, there was some deferred maintenance required with the building’s lift and roof.

“In the current market, we expect add-value office sector investors will recognise the intrinsic value of the site – as will developers looking for future opportunity in Petone, which continues to cement its position as a desirable suburb with compelling credentials.”

Press said given the maintenance the property required, and the demand for housing in Petone, there were potential alternative uses, such as a full redevelopment of the site to residential.

“Hutt City Council is currently looking at parts of its District Plan in light of central government’s new thinking around higher and denser housing supply in suburban areas, particularly in commercial centres within walking distance of train stations,” he said.

“The outstanding harbour views and pivotal location of the Home Ideas building leaves the door open to exploration of residential opportunities,” he said.