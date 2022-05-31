Simon Bridges to chair new road carriers advisory group

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges will chair a new road carriers advisory group.

John Baillie, chair of National Road Carriers, said Bridges would be chair of a new transport and logistics advisory group.

It was created to offer a platform to discuss the industry’s issues.

“Simon brings significant business, economic and transport experience to the role having been both the Minster for Transport and the Minister for Economic Development. His knowledge of the inner workings of Government and his background as a lawyer mean he has the ability run both a political and business lens over many of the issues the industry is facing,” Baillie said.

Bridges said challenging decision-makers on the direction of transport would be critical.

“Managing climate change is important, and it’s my view the industry is on board with doing its part to reduce emissions. But the view New Zealand can simply move away from road freight to rail and sea is simplistic in terms of how our supply chain and economy works,” he said.

Bridges was earlier this month confirmed as the next chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, replacing Michael Barnett.

He retired from Parliament after a 14-year political career.

He was leader of the National Party between 2018 and 2020 before being ousted by Todd Muller, and attempted to retake the job in December of 2021, resigning not long after his loss to Christopher Luxon.