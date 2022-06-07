Some new, some together, some temporary: Retailers on the move in Blenheim

Number One Shoes and Hannahs have teamed up to “create the ultimate footwear destination” in Blenheim.

Several shops are shifting around on central Blenheim’s Market St, with some even moving in together.

Part of the shake-up is because a Market St building that housed several tenants needed earthquake strengthening.

Fashion Central owner Graham Ballentyne, who is also landlord of the building, said the work could take a few months to complete, and would include asbestos removal.

As a result, two of his tenants had moved to temporary locations. Fashion Central moved just across the road to a space previously occupied by Cotton On, and Specsavers had also relocated further up Market St.

Ballentyne said he was working with a “national tenant” to move into a third space in his building.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Signs on the Market St building window shows the shop movements on Market St in Blenheim's CBD.

Ballentyne, who first opened his store on Market St in October 1998, said he was looking forward to shifting back into their old shop.

“We have a loyal customer base there who have supported us over many years, for which we are very grateful.

“We believe that a strong main street is the heart of a town and an important focus for the community.”

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim Teaology owner Vivian Wang, and worker Sugar Yaowaluck, in her temporary space at Delicia on Scott St.

Teaology owner Vivian Wang was also affected by the work. She brought bubble tea to Blenheim when her store opened in 2019.

Wang said she had struggled to find a new location on such short notice. However, she would reopen part of her shop within the ice-cream cafe Delicia on Scott St.

“We've been lucky that my husband is a good friend of the owner Peter [Bristow],” Wang said.

“This business is like my child, I opened it when my son was born, and I reopened it because of love and persistence.

“We will just wait for work to be over and move back to our premises, Market St is a good location, it is very central,” Wang said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The building on 79-83 Market St where Fashion Central and Teaology are needs to be strengthened and work could take a few months.

Retail chain Bed Bath and Beyond also did a short hop to 93 Market St, where Postie used to be before moving across the street when its lease ended in November.

Postie chief executive Linda Leonard said the current store was temporary while the retail chain looked for a space to suit their improved size, layout and expanded range. They were still in the planning phase, she said.

Two shoe stores on Market St, Number One Shoes and Hannahs, had moved in together “to create the ultimate footwear destination”, according to a sign in the window.

Number One Shoes had moved into Hannahs a few shops down, and its store would get a makeover during the work.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff The Quirky Kitchen owner Amanda Brimble with her son William offer home-made sweets and savouries for people with food intolerance in the new cafe on Market St.

Amid the temporary moves and repairs, a new cafe had also opened in the past month, in the site formerly occupied by ice-cream cafe Scoop, which closed in March due to pandemic disruption.

The Quirky Kitchen cafe owner Amanda Brimble said she had been operating her catering business from home in Rapaura, but wanted to be more central, both for the brand recognition that came with a central storefront, and to save on fuel.

“I was driving a lot, into town and back, and with petrol prices getting crazy, it didn't seem viable any more to just deliver one cake in town, so this is a lot better,” she said.

“It is still pretty quiet around, but I really believe that what I'm doing is a good thing.

“When things get back to normal, it's in a good position.”

Brimble was born and raised in Blenheim, but lived in Western Australia for 35 years, before moving back to Marlborough in December 2019.

“Here in the 70s, when I was a teenager, it was the place to be, town was pumping, with people everywhere ... There were more cafes and there were more people sitting out, it was just more social,” Brimble said.

“It needs to be a bit more vibrant, a bit more cultural ... It would be great if they could bring back a late night shopping night. It used to be a thing, on Friday until about 9pm, it used to bring everyone out.”

The Marlborough District Council publishes a CBD Health Check every two years, most recently in February.