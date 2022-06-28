John Lysaght Building has retained its industrial heritage in the Wynyard Quarter redevelopment

The refurbished John Lysaght Building on the corner of Pakenham St West and Halsey St in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter was one of the first completed redevelopments by Eke Panuku in the precinct.

A refurbished 1920s building, originally built for a steel company, now an office in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, is for sale.

The John Lysaght Building on the corner of Pakenham St West and Halsey St was built in the 1920s, and derived its name from the original tenant, the John Lysaght Steel Company, said Bayleys Auckland Central commercial broker, Brad Ross.

The building had been home to a range of industrial and marine businesses over its lifetime, including Italian America’s Cup challenger Luna Rossa during the 30th America’s Cup campaign in 2000, Ross said.

It was one of the first completed redevelopments in Wynyard Quarter by Eke Panuku, Auckland Council’s regeneration agency, and had been held in public ownership since its refurbishment in 2015.

Award-winning architects Warren and Mahoney retained the building’s rich industrial heritage by keeping many of the original features and empathetically melding new elements into the building, Ross said.

“The character building serves as a reminder to the precinct’s earlier life, yet has been sensitively reworked to offer quality, innovative office space within Auckland’s most vibrant and fastest-growing commercial and residential precinct,” Ross said.

supplied/Stuff The building has been home to a range of industrial and marine businesses over its lifetime, including Italian America’s Cup challenger, Luna Rossa, during the 30th America’s Cup campaign in 2000

The building was fully-leased to Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which operates GridAKL from the building, providing office space for about 60 start-up businesses and 200 staff as part of a collaborative innovation community.

With a net lettable area of 1816 square metres, the building returns an annual net income of $714,982 plus GST and outgoings, with a 7.5-year weighted average lease term.

Bayleys Auckland Central commercial broker, Cameron Melhuish, said there was significant opportunity to increase the rents over time.

“The demand for office space in the Wynyard Quarter is unrelenting and the precinct offers the best underlying office market fundamentals of any office location in Auckland’s CBD,” Melhuish said.

“Additionally, the prepaid 125-year leasehold structure means the building does not attract leasehold outgoings, so with no exposure to ground rent reviews and increases, it effectively makes the offering a freehold proposition on paper,” he said.

During the refurbishment, the building’s southern and eastern facades were retained. As were the original Jarrah columns, central beams, and roof structure as character features, including exposed interior masonry.

The northern facade was opened up and fully glazed to provide optimal natural light, Ross said.

Additional sustainable design features included natural ventilation, energy monitoring, stormwater detention. The building has a 4.5 star NabersNZ rating.

The redevelopment also included structural strengthening to grade A of the Building Code.

Ross said the Wynyard Quarter had just 1.2% office vacancy with about 99,362sqm of net absorption since 2011, and had accounted for around 60% of the Auckland CBD’s increased office stock during that time.

“Wynyard Quarter’s revitalisation and regeneration is creating unprecedented nearby development activity that once completed will see Wynyard home to 3000 residents and 25,000 workers,” he said.