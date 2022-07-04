House prices rise fastest in NZ, Reserve Bank says

Building costs and timeframes are blowing out, and there is a rising risk of liquidations.

New Zealand is an outlier when it comes to the property market but recent increases in the rate of construction and falls in house prices could go some way to restore balance, one economist says.

The Reserve Bank has issued a research note comparing the New Zealand housing market to those of 12 other developed countries in Oceania, North America and Europe.

It noted that the drop in interest rates seen globally and a strong increase in population in New Zealand in recent years had created an “outsized” impact on house prices in this country, because the supply of new homes had been slow to respond.

While several countries had experienced rising house prices in recent years, the rate of increase was highest in New Zealand.

“The progression of New Zealand house prices until the GFC was broadly in line with those in most other countries; but the pattern changed after the GFC,” the researchers wrote.

“Real house prices in New Zealand flattened for a few years following the GFC, before undergoing a rapid escalation. The rise in New Zealand house prices since 2008 exceeds that of all other economies in our sample. Ranked just below New Zealand are Canada, Germany, Sweden and Norway. However, in several other economies in continental Europe, real house prices remained even below their benchmark levels even by 2021.”

New Zealand was at the upper end of the international spectrum on price-to-rent-ratio and the price-to-income ratio, too. The rate of house price increase had outpaced growth in rents in New Zealand more than in other countries in the sample.

The bank noted that tax rules in New Zealand also favoured housing compared to other investments.

New Zealand's rate of building hasn’t kept up with population growth.

New Zealand had the steepest drop in mortgage rates since the global financial crisis and the fastest population rise.

But the number of dwellings per inhabitant remained low in New Zealand and below the OECD average.

The researchers said, while the rate of construction had increased since the early 2010s, the pace of increase had not matched population growth. Construction costs were high by international standards. The number of dwellings per 1000 people dropped from 394 in 2010 to 387 in 2018, while it increased in almost all other countries.

“Residential construction in New Zealand has progressed at a rapid pace after the Global Financial Crisis, in fact, more rapidly than in most other economies,” the Reserve Bank note said.

“However, New Zealand’s population has also grown at an increasing rate, again almost the highest in our sample. This mismatch has constrained the availability of dwellings; the number of dwellings available per inhabitant steadily declined over most the 2010-2020 period, and was the lowest among all the economies we consider. The relatively weak supply of housing in New Zealand was accompanied by construction cost inflation that was high by international standards.

“On the other hand, the demand-side of the New Zealand housing market was buoyed by robust population growth, and mortgage rates that experienced the strongest post-GFC decline among the economies we considered. To sum up, the combination of relatively stronger demand-side factors and the relatively constrained supply-side factors pushed New Zealand house price inflation to the upper end of the cross-country spectrum.”

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said the clear message from the note was that there was a chronic shortage of housing and problems around supply.

Slashing interest rates had been a “real accelerant” for prices.

He said the current rate at which building consents were being issued was cause for optimism, particularly when it came with a fall in migration.

“It’s slowly rebalancing the housing market.”

But he said it would take some time to make any impact on a situation that had developed over decades.