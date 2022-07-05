Pak 'n Save lends staff to Covid-hit Four Square to stay open

Pak 'n Save staffers Jared Gray, left, and Michael McNeil, right, have been helping out at Four Square Havelock this week, much to the delight of Four Square employee Mietta Mulvey.

A black and yellow Pak 'n Save car has been parked outside the Four Square in Havelock all week. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

But, no, the supermarket isn’t about to be rebranded. Pak ‘n Save, in Blenheim, is just lending them some staff for a few days, so they can stay open amid positive Covid cases.

Four Square Havelock owner Grant Frisk, his wife and their two children, who work full-time at the store, contracted Covid last week. That’s four out of the supermarket’s six full-timers.

And just when it looked like the store would have to close, the Foodstuffs family stepped in. Both Four Square and Pak ‘n Save are owned by Foodstuffs.

Pak 'n Save Blenheim manager Jared Gray said he got a call from his boss on Monday morning asking, “how do you feel about going and doing a few days off site?”

“I am always eager to do something different and try it out.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Customers have been a “bit curious” as to why there are Pak ‘n Save staff at the supermarket this week, says Four Square employee Mietta Mulvey.

Gray arrived in Havelock on Monday morning with his Pak 'n Save assistant supervisor Michael McNeil ready to get stuck in.

It was a bit different to his normal day job, Gray said.

“My normal role is spending a lot of time making sure everyone else is doing their role. Communicating with the department managers, and all the forward planning and execution. Whereas here, it's a lot more hands on.”

Pak ‘n Save had digital “tickets”, or price tags, while the Four Square in Havelock was on regular tags.

“We’re used to having digital tickets, which change the price on their own, here we have to go around and physically change them, which is something I haven't had to do for a few years.”

They also helped get a new delivery of stock out onto the shelves.

Frisk said they were very thankful for the assistance and support from the Foodstuff South Island co-operative. Some staff were due back on deck on Wednesday.

A second Omicron wave appeared to have started in New Zealand, with schools and businesses struggling under the strain of cases and isolation. Daily case numbers, and hospitalisations, were trending upwards. On June 25, the 7-day average was 4820. On Monday July 4, it was 7227.

The BA.2 variant was dominant in New Zealand, but experts have suggested a new Covid subvariant called BA.5 was starting to snowball. And BA.2.75, a recently identified second generation subvariant of BA.2, was also in the country.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Pak 'n Save Blenheim manager Jared Gray has been “hands on” at Four Square Havelock this week.

Four Square Havelock employee Mietta Mulvey said she was a “little nervous” about what was going to happen with the store this week.

“I didn't know if we were going to shut the Four Square down because we didn't have enough people or just get help.

“I was just a little worried for the business, more than anything.”

Customers were a bit confused too, she said.

“They are local, so they know our staff, so they were a little bit surprised and a bit curious about it,” Mulvey said.

Pak 'n Save Blenheim owner operator Mark Elkington said they were happy to help.

“We’re a co-op and that means we’re a family, we give each other a helping hand in times of challenge and the most important thing here is we continue to serve the community of Havelock.”