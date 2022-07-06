Contact lost with Capstone satellite but Rocket Lab spacecraft could replace it

Rocket Lab could step into a bigger role in Nasa’s Moon mission if satellite is lost.

Nasa has lost contact with the Capstone satellite that Rocket Lab launched towards the Moon last Wednesday.

But it is possible that Rocket Lab’s own Lunar Photon spacecraft which had been carrying the satellite towards the Moon, before successfully separating from it, may be able to take its place and fulfill some of the mission’s objectives if Capstone is lost.

Rocket Lab spokesperson Morgan Bailey said issue with Capstone occurred after the satellite had successfully separated from its Lunar Photon launch vehicle and its own expected role in the mission had ended.

The US$32.7 million (NZ$53m) Capstone satellite is owned and operated by a separate US company, Advanced Space.

READ MORE:

* Rocket Lab's satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

* Watch: Rocket Lab spacecraft heads to the Moon after successful lift-off



Nasa spokesperson Sarah Frazier said engineers were trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and were optimistic they could fix it.

But the satellite needs to make a further adjustment of its trajectory to achieve its orbit around the Moon, which means that if communications can’t be restored, it won’t reach its destination.

Morgan said its own Lunar Photon vehicle, which carried the Capstone satellite on the first six days of its journey, was on the same trajectory as Capstone, was performing well, and had propellant remaining.

Dominic Hart/AP Rebecca Rogers, systems engineer, left, takes dimension measurements of the Capstone spacecraft in April.

“So we’re working with Nasa to assess what support Lunar Photon might be able to provide to the mission,” she said.

She confirmed it was possible that Rocket Lab’s Lunar Photon spacecraft could manoeuvre into the same lunar orbit that Capstone has been aiming for.

“We are assessing opportunities for this currently,” she said.

Nasa said that after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, it could no longer communicate with Capstone.

The satellite was launched on an Electron rocket on June 28 from the Māhia Peninsula by Rocket Lab, and then carried further towards its destination by the Lunar Photo spacecraft that was released from the Electron rocket and which Capstone was initially attached to.

The Lunar Photon had spent nearly a week circling Earth’s orbit to pick up speed before successfully heading off on its way to the moon and deploying the satellite, after which contact with Capstone was lost.

If contact is reestablished and the mission is successful, the Capstone satellite will orbit the Moon sending back data that will help show whether its orbit is suitable for a future Nasa lunar space station, called Gateway.

But if not, the back-up plan described by Bailey could see Rocket Lab’s own spacecraft take on some of that mission.

Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.

with AP