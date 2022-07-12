New Zealand lost 11,000 people in a year, Stats NZ says

There have been reports of large numbers of people considering leaving the country.

Almost 11,000 more people left the country in the year ended May than arrived, new data from Stats NZ shows.

It shows a provisional net migration loss of 10.700 for the year, made up of 8400 non-citizens and 2300 New Zealand citizens.

In the year, 47,500 migrants arrived but 58,200 departed.

In the previous year, there was a net loss of 4200 migrants.

Provisional data for June shows 214,147 departures and 206,163 arrivals.

Further relaxation of border restrictions, which included the removal of the requirement for Covid-19 pre-departure tests in mid-June 2022 coincided with this increase, Stats NZ said.

It is expected that the number of New Zealanders leaving the country will increase now that the borders are reopening.

A survey by MYOB showed that 4% of those polled said they had decided to move overseas. Another 20% were considering it.

The 4900 migrant arrivals in the month of May was down 6% on May 2021 while the 5700 departures was down 9%.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the 42% fall in inward New Zealand citizen migration and the 14% rise in annual New Zealand citizen migration departures reinforced his view that there was a “brain drain” of local talent.

“The figures also reinforce the pressure on the workforce to accommodate all the work that is currently on the books.”

Jarrod Kerr, Kiwibank’s chief economist, said he expected more people to leave than to arrive for some time to come yet.

“We are expecting a net migration fall of 20,000. What we’re hearing anecdotally and seeing in the credit card data is a lot of people travelling and looking to move overseas. There’s two-and-a-half years of pent-up desire to leave all happening at once.”

He said it made problems in New Zealand “a little worse”. “We already had a tight labour market and losing Kiwis in their prime exacerbates that.”

But he said it should turn around again next year when migration picked up again from countries such as China, India and South Africa.

Across May years between 2002 and 2020, migrant arrivals averaged 121,800 a year, and migrant departures averaged 90,900.