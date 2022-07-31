Tip Top bread recalled due to possible presence of plastic

Oatilicious sandwich, toast and super thick bread is among the recall.

Tip Top has announced a recall of a range of its loaves of bread.

George Weston Foods, which produces the Tip Top bread range, said the products could contain plastic.

It is recalling its 700 gram wholemeal sandwich, wholemeal toast, Oatilicious sandwich, Oatilicious toast and Oatilicious super thick bread loaves with a best before date of July 26, 2022.

It said the products were sold throughout the North Island and no other Tip Top brand or George Weston Food products were affected.

“Affected products should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

SUPPLIED Wholemeal sandwich bread is also affected.

“Customers should return the products to their retailer for a replacement or full refund.”

Food recalls are usually voluntarily done by businesses when they discover a potential food safety or other issue with a product.

The Ministry of Primary Industries is responsible for co-ordinating all food recalls in New Zealand.

George Weston Foods said the affected bread had not been exported.