Planning approval for 55-level residential tower

A high-rise tower approved for central Aucklandwith an ambitious design plan is intended to reshape the city’s skyline change the way people live in the inner city, Melbourne-based property developer ICD Property says.

ICD Property has received planning approval to build the 183m, 55-level residential tower at 65 Federal St, which will include 357 residential apartments, and a 1000m² marketplace on the ground floor intended to serve as a community space and to revive the surrounding precinct.

ICD Property managing director Matt Khoo said resource consent for the tower was granted by the Environmental Protection Authority under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast Track Consenting) Act following an extensive consultation period between ICD Property, Auckland Council and mana whenua to develop a design the council was comfortable to support rather than being restricted by planning.

Khoo said the collaboration ensured that the building would deliver benefits for the city.

“The aspirational design, thinking, and consultation that went into the project is a blueprint for better urban design outcomes not only for New Zealand but buildings and communities globally,” Khoo said.

The building design included uniquely New Zealand key elements, inspired by a series of workshops with local iwi groups working with the design team to introduce narratives that connected the design to its history and people, he said.

“The involvement of mana whenua was essential to ensure the design of the tower addresses iwi input in a genuine and respectful manner. We believe we have created an elegant and beautiful design that everyone will enjoy.”

The tower’s design, which went beyond traditional height restrictions and plot ratio guidelines, would create a building that reshaped Auckland’s skyline, change the way people lived in the inner city, and play a key part in the redevelopment and revival of the Federal St precinct, he said.

The building’s 29:1 plot ratio – the total floor area of a building compared to the area of its site – was significantly greater than the traditional 13:1 ratio on inner city sites and would maximise the potential of the site, he said..

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he welcomed the innovative approach to the design of the building.

“It will be a landmark for the city. It is a huge investment, which is a statement of investor confidence in Auckland. It will provide hundreds of jobs during and beyond construction,” Goff said.

The tower was designed by global architecture and design studio Woods Bagot in partnership with New Zealand firm Peddlethorp.

Construction of the tower was scheduled to start in March 2024 and be completed in mid-2027.