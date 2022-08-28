'It's like we're living at work': Is working from home all it's cracked up to be?

Central Wellington was like a ghost town as civil servants stayed home during the first Covid lockdown. It has since bounced back, but not to pre-pandemic levels. (Video first published in May 2020)

Working from home has been a pandemic silver lining for many, but previous workplace issues are being replaced by new problems. Kevin Norquay reports.

As Janis Joplin sang, “freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose” – in that vein, beware the fishhooks of workplace freedom.

Covid-19 was a cataclysmic event that hastened workplace change. Now, many Kiwis are reluctant to reverse course, says Massey University’s Professor Jane Parker.

We’ve tasted work flexibility, and we like it. Working at the kitchen table, in the home office, fuelled by flat white at the cafe: they’re all here to stay.

Many of us feel better: cheaper food, no transport costs, no snarling boss mysteriously appearing at your shoulder just as you’ve opened TradeMe on your laptop.

And yet some feel worse. At a recent event, clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland was told “it's not like we're working from home, it's like we're living at work”.

With that come new problems: disconnect from co-workers, difficulty switching off, a feeling of betwixt and between. Where do I fit in?

It is the age of ‘quiet quitting’ when no form of work proves satisfying, or the ‘great resignation’, incited by search for meaningful work and an escape from burnout.

Happiest seem to be ‘hybrid’ workers - those who can choose either office or home - Sutherland tells Stuff, warning employers to beware of creating division between those workers allowed to work from home, and those not.

Parker, a specialist in employment relations and human resources management, says there has been a workplace mind shift around flexibility and worker autonomy.

Some workers and employers like it, some don’t, but Covid has exacerbated the need for a rethink or re-set, she says.

“There will always be those who want to stay with what they know, and is familiar, and they are comfortable with,” Parker says.

“Other organisations will say, `well, hold on, this may be the first of many such junctures - we may have another pandemic or another global financial crisis’.”

Those employers are open to accepting a changing world.

“We are at a juncture in time when this is something that we have to really seriously think about and hopefully see as an opportunity. I wouldn't underestimate this,” Parker says.

“There are frameworks, initiatives and programmes encouraging people locally and in multinationals to reflect in a way that perhaps they haven't for quite some years.”

Parker says while some employers may seek to revert to old workplace practices, many will recognise the opportunity to make bigger changes.

“And that's not just about working time. There's more reflection on, ‘is my or my staff's engagement with work healthy? Does my sense of a good inner work life work not just for me, but also for my familial situation?’

“We've seen big campaigns and changes around the four-day and 30-hour work weeks. Anecdotal evidence suggests this is beneficial to both worker and employer in terms of motivation, engagement, wellbeing and productivity. So that's pretty difficult to negate.”

So far, New Zealand employment contracts seem wedded to the 40-hour-a-week concept, while some firms move to nine-day working fortnights, and the freedom of working from wherever.

And therein lies a fishhook for employees. If you are dedicated to your job, and determined to do it well, working from home removes some problems, only to impose new ones.

Individuals need to take care to not constantly work when away from the office. Companies have an obligation to ensure staff are safe, even if they are out of sight.

It’s a paradox, says Parker, as employers maintain they don’t care where work is done, so long as the required output is achieved.

“They see that as a 'freeing' aspect of letting people work as they will. But, at the same time, this can put it on the employee to a large extent that they need to be cognisant of and manage their time and welfare,” she says.

“This is a double-edged sword - there will always be employers that will let people run and run with work when there are tasks to be done.”

Employers and employees both need to take responsibility around health and safety, Sutherland says.

“There's the real danger that people lose the ability to segment between work and home life.

“Employers need to ensure they've got processes set up to support their people to work from home without overworking.

“From a workplace health and safety point of view, there's actually at least an equal if not bigger obligation now.”

One workplace innovator is Creative HQ people and practice general manager Ruth Young, who this year devised a concept called ‘The Gift of the Tenth’. Since July, employees have been getting one day a fortnight off, as a gift.

Young says the move aligns with the organisation’s culture, and has proved a hit.

“Creative HQ is an innovation hub, where entrepreneurs, fledgling start-ups, and government organisations come together to bring fresh ideas to life,” she tells Stuff.

“It makes sense for us to weave innovation through our company culture; it’s delivering great results for Creative HQ and is in service to our strategy.”

It started with Young wondering why an eight-hour-day working model established in the 1800s was seen as suitable for an innovative firm operating in 2022.

“I was tasked with naming our ‘moon shot’ – a grand plan to take the organisation into the future. My moon shot took shape in ‘The Gift of the Tenth’.

“We’ve been trialling this new model since early July as an opt-in, agreeing as a group what the social rules were, and the review mechanisms we’d use to decide whether it worked.”

It was an acceptance the psychological contract between employers and workers had shifted since Covid arrived, Young says.

“We’re seeing higher levels of trust and higher levels of autonomy. While we’ve been grappling with this shift, research has come to light suggesting that more hours at work don’t necessarily mean more productivity.

“The American Bureau of Labour Statistics suggests that your average eight-hour workday results in just two hours and 53 minutes of productivity.”

Creative HQ started its experiment with the belief staff could find eight hours of productivity savings in a fortnight, Young says.

“Our team works hard and fast each day, but the team is not working longer hours, month on month. We’ve seen an improvement in wellbeing and team sentiment.

“Modern life is demanding. We need to make a bit more room for the things that matter to us – the things that often get pushed aside.

“It’s time to ditch the eight-hour day model in favour of something a little more fluid.”

Sutherland has tips for those grappling with how to separate home work and home play.

Designated workplace: a certain part of your house you use just for work, that can be packed down at night. So there's a mental clearing away of work that you are moving from work to home.

Off switch: turn work devices off and put them in another room after you finish work.

No power: when you take a work device home, leave the power cable at work, so you know you have limited battery.

Fake commute: in the morning if you're working from home, you leave the house, walk to the bus stop and then return home. “I’m at work now”. After work do the reverse. Walk to the bus stop, return home and it’s “I'm home now”.

Got that? Great. You can knock off now.