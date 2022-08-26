Jobseekers jump into virtual world for path to real jobs

Skills VR marketing manager Devon Toi said the earthmoving module and conflict management training were the most popular amongst the 40 jobs to look into.

Behind the wheel of a large yellow digger, Blenheim engineer Seth Glover is moving as much earth as possible.

With a headset on, the 25-year-old jobseeker immersed himself in the earth moving module offered by Skills VR at the Virtual Reality (VR) Job Expo.

"It's quite interesting to see the development of the VR and jobs scene coming together. It was quite fun driving the digger,” Glover said.

"I also did the VR job fair, we look around at the different stands, like this [the job expo] but in VR, so you see different sectors, different industries, different programmes."

The event at the Marlborough Youth Trust’s MySpace on Thursday was organised by Skills VR alongside the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

MSD Regional Commissioner Craig Churchill said it wanted to use the technology to help people with their job and career choices and to support local employers with recruitment.

“The idea is that people might consider an opportunity they hadn’t before, and that they will have a clearer idea of what’s involved in the work,” Churchill said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim engineer Seth Glover immersed himself in the earth moving module at the Marlborough VR job expo.

Skills VR marketing manager Devon Toi said the response had been good since they started piloting the programme around the country six months ago.

"Everyone, not just the youth, every age bracket has been very excited to have the opportunity to try out different workplaces, and have the opportunity to talk to employers.”

The earthmoving module was one of the most popular, involving a truck driver and a digger driver who can talk to each other with a virtual walkie-talkie.

The Skills VR training tool offered an insight into about 40 jobs in seven different sectors, including construction, kiwifruit vine pruning and traffic management.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim jobseeker Bridget Makins had to deal with an aggravated customer in a supermarket during her conflict resolution training.

Jobseeker Bridget Makins, 59, tried the hospitality experience and the conflict resolution training.

"You are in a store, and you have people approaching you without a mask, and you've got to tell them that they need to put on a mask, and you get this aggravated person you have to deal with, step back, and keep calm.

"I chose the soft voice, and at the end he calmed down, put the mask on and went on shopping.

"It was something very different. It's very good, it gives you some insights on what is expected and where you are going to go with it."

After moving to Marlborough recently from Australia, Paniora Laba, 40, immersed herself in the tourism industry module.

"I was assessing the receptionist, housekeeping, making sure everything was good, and seeing where things could be improved.

"It was great, different because it is virtual reality, but it was really good, I really enjoyed it," Laba said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim jobseeker Paniora Laba discovered the tourism industry thanks to the virtual reality tool training developed by Skills VR.

TruGroup recruitment officer Kevin Furnival said the expo was a good opportunity for jobseekers to find out more about traffic management.

"The job itself isn't for everyone; it's outdoors, it's in all weathers, it's a difficult job, people think it is just standing there with the stop-go paddle, but it's not. There are more responsibilities and dangers as well, you are in the middle of the traffic," he said.

Cuddon Limited irrigation manager Phillip Cain said the Blenheim company was currently recruiting.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Cuddon Limited irrigation manager Phillip Cain said the VR job expo was a great opportunity to get in touch with potential candidates.

"I've already talked to someone this morning and I have to ring him this afternoon for an interview.

"The expo is a good idea, it gets people to talk to companies and knowing what they are doing," Cain said.

The Marlborough VR Job Expo attracted 60 people on Thursday before the Empower Te Rangapikikōtuku coding and Esport festival on Friday and Saturday.

Up to 1000 job-seekers and local industry were expected to come along over these events.