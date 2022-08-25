$40k lost to crypto scam: 'Bank should have done more'

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden appeared before Parliament's finance and expenditure committee to discuss bank processes and consumer protections for scams. Video first published January 2022.

A man who lost $40,000 to a cryptocurrency scam has failed in his attempt to claim that the bank should have done more to warn him.

The man complained to the Banking Ombudsman after being conned by someone he met on WeChat.

He joined a group to exchange advice with investors. One sent him a private message and convinced him to invest in cryptocurrency.

He paid $40,000 to two New Zealand cryptocurrency brokers, who exchanged his funds for cryptocurrency. The scammer sent him a link to what looked like an overseas trading platform and told him to transfer his cryptocurrency. But the link was a mock version of the platform and the scammer stole the investment.

The man did not realise until several months later. By then, the bank could not retrieve his money.

He then discovered that investment scams like this were common and argued the bank should have done more to warn him.

But the Banking Ombudsman, which does not identify people who complain or the banks they complain about, said customers were responsible for making sure the person or organisation receiving money was who they thought they were.

“Banks are responsible for carrying out customers' instructions. They have no general obligation to ensure customers are making good financial decisions. In this case, [the customer] authorised payments to genuine cryptocurrency brokers. He made the payments using his mobile banking app, and did not tell any bank staff the purpose of the payments.”

It said there was nothing that should have alerted the bank that the money was going to a fraudster.

Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said her office was seeing more cases where people had been caught by easily avoidable scams.

Unsplash People aren’t doing basic checks to avoid getting scammed, the Banking Ombudsman says.

"Sending funds to a cryptocurrency trader isn’t, in itself, indicative of a scam. Many people legitimately invest in crypto," said Sladden, "but bank systems can’t catch all scams so customers must remain vigilant about protecting their own interests."

She said, had the customer searched online, he would have seen numerous warnings about the company being a sophisticated scam.

”If [he] had looked up the company before transferring his funds, he would probably have realised he was taking a very high-risk step.”

She said her experience was that many victims were thoroughly convinced of the legitimacy of the person to whom they intended sending money, particularly in the case of investment and romance scams.

"Often, they have met the individual online and have developed what they considered a personal connection with that person - thanks to scammers’ increasingly sophisticated manipulation techniques.

"We’ve seen cases where the scammer’s deception could have been unveiled, but the victim didn’t know what to check for.”

In another case her team dealt with recently, a man complained that his bank would not allow him to make international money transfers to a woman he met online in the United States.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nicola Sladden says her office is dealing with more easily avoidable scams.

The bank had clear evidence that she was not who she claimed to be.

When bank staff looked up the woman he said he was in a relationship with, they found the image matched another woman living in another country.

Sladden said people should image search people they met online, particularly those with whom they were forming a relationship.

"In this case, the bank’s fraud investigator went above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate the scam to [the customer]. He remained convinced, but we applaud the bank’s actions in unveiling the scam."

She said people should also listen to bank warnings. In another case, a woman complained a bank did not stop her transferring her money to a cryptocurrency trader.

But the bank had noticed the unusual transactions and queried them with her. When she said she was transferring funds to a cryptocurrency trader, the bank warned her that fake traders were about, and said she should ensure she was dealing with someone genuine. She chose to proceed but later complained when she realised it was a scam.

"It is vital customers take warnings from their bank seriously. If your bank mentions any concerns about fraud or scams, we recommend you act with extreme caution."

Cyber security organisation Cert NZ said it received 2001 incident reports between April and June this year, down 14% on the previous quarter.

But a spate of phone-spoofing scams and an increase in romance scams meant that the direct financial loss in the quarter increased to $3.9 million.

Of people who reported losing money, 32% lost more than $1000.

Cert NZ director Rob Pope said collaboration and knowledge sharing is important for helping New Zealanders better protect themselves and be more secure online.

“The more information and insights we have, the stronger our advice and mitigations are.”