Summerset buys 14ha in Rotorua for new 270-home retirement village

The site for Rotorua’s proposed Summerset retirement village on Fairy Springs Rd.

Rotorua has been picked as one of the latest sites for Summerset Group’s retirement village expansion plans with the company buying up 14.2ha of land on the outskirts of the city.

The proposed village is in the planning and development stage, according to chief executive Scott Scoullar, but plans were under way for an investment of around $180 million into Summerset Rotorua to build about 270 homes including villas, cottages and serviced apartments.

The site has been home to various tourism and business operations over the years and is currently the site of the Rotorua Heritage Farm, 3D Trick Art Gallery, Deer Museum and café.

Scoullar said the site offers great amenity features that future residents could enjoy including the Waiowhiro Stream and views of Mt Ngongotaha.

STUFF Residents at Ryman Healthcare villages are knitting 20,000 teddy bears to send to children affected by the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* Developer returns to his Putāruru roots with retirement village plan

* Summerset granted consent for its 35th village, a $150m development in Cambridge, Waikato

* Major rest home developer to build 300-unit village in Palmerston North



“We are looking at options to best utilise the existing site features,” he said.

The proposed village would be located just 5km from central Rotorua, with the nearest supermarket and medical centre just 1.5km away.

Surrounding the site are some of Rotorua’s top tourist attractions including Skyline Skyrides and Mitai Maori Village.

Once complete, Summerset Rotorua was expected to offer a care centre with rest home hospital-level care, and recreational amenities including a bowling green, café, communal vegetable gardens, exercise room, library, hair salon, residents workshop, pool table, residents’ bar and a playground.

Matthew Martin/Stuff Summerset Group have bought the Rotorua Heritage Farm on Fairy Springs Rd.

Scoullar said the $180 million investment was expected to create around 250 construction jobs, and once compete, provide 50 permanent roles for carers, nurses, gardeners, property maintenance and management.

Summerset Group has also purchased another property in Masterton and another in Australia, on which it intends to build more retirement villages.

The combined investment in the three sites will be in excess of $600 million.

Scoullar said it was pleasing to strengthen Summerset’s portfolio and secure key sites in high demand locations.

Matthew Martin/Stuff The Waiowhiro Stream runs through the property.

“The Rotorua village in Fairy Springs is Summerset’s first site in Rotorua,” he said.

“With easy access to State Highway 5, the 14.2ha [block] is located close to local amenities including golf clubs, and the CBD.

“The Rotorua area doesn’t have a retirement village offering like ours currently, and with a strong 75-plus population expected to increase by 30% in the next six years, Summerset is pleased to be able to bring our unrivalled continuum of care retirement village offering to Rotorua.

“Our villages will offer a full range of high-quality units for independent living, as well as a residential care offering on site.

“Summerset prides itself on offering a continuum of care model whereby as a resident’s needs change, so can their living arrangements.”

The company owns or is building 49 sites across New Zealand and Australia and provides services to more than 7100 residents.