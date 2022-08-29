Little Garden back but marketing expert has a warning

Stu runs Kina Gardens in Nelson and supplies New World with spring onions. These are his top tips for novice and little gardeners.

New World is launching its Little Garden promotion again – but there’s a warning the supermarket chain may face a different environment this time.

The promotion offers 24 seeds and customers receive a kit for every $40 spent during the promotion.

It was last run in 2020 and this will be its fourth year.

The seeds come from Egmont Seeds and the focus this year is on seasonality and encouraging customers to think about what’s in season for better value and a more varied healthy diet.

University of Auckland marketing expert Bodo Lang said the most important factor in ensuring a promotion such as this would work was whether it provided something a consumer would value.

“This may be something with a strong utilitarian or functional appeal, such as a saving, or a bonus product, or something with a strong hedonic component, such as winning a prize or an experience which could trigger strong positive and activating emotions,” he said.

“Ideally, what is offered through the sales promotion is not normally available through regular channels. This will drive a sense of exclusivity and scarcity, both of which are valued by many consumers.”

trademe A full set of New World's Little Garden seedlings sold on Trade Me for $210.

But he said in the current economic climate, running a promotion was a bit riskier, particularly if it was seen as being elitist or out of touch.

“Some consumers will want supermarkets to concentrate on keeping grocery prices as low as possible. However, other consumers will value sales promotions and the excitement and potential utility they provide to consumers without any apparent downsides.

“After all, if consumers continue with their regular purchase behaviour, as opposed to buying more and/or more expensive products, then there is little to lose for consumers. In that sense, any negative evaluation may be outweighed by consumers excitement about the possibility of gaining something without the risk to losing anything.”

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said every time a supermarket released a new collectable range or promotion there was a surge in searches and listings for those items on the site.

“New World's Smeg sticker promotion of 2020 saw the biggest demand of all on Trade Me, with 39,000 searches in the seven days following the promotion's start date. As the knives quickly began to sell out in New World stores, Kiwis turned to Trade Me to complete their set

“Pester power was alive and well during New World's Little Garden promotion of 2016, with 18,500 searches in seven days. We even saw a full seedling set sell for $210

“When Countdown released their bricks listings started appearing onsite within days of the promotion beginning for $200. We saw almost 10,000 searches in the little bricks in the first seven days.”

She said there were still Little Garden seedlings, Smeg knives and Little Shop collectables available on the site form previous promotions.