We're halfway through biggest house price drop in decades: ASB

House prices are down about 8% with more to go.

New Zealand is probably just over halfway through one of the biggest drops in nominal house prices that the country has ever seen, ASB says.

The bank’s economists have released their latest quarterly economic forecast.

They said house prices were expected to continue to fall until mid next year and the official cash rate would peak at 4% by the end of the year before falling in 2024.

Chief economist Nick Tuffley said it would be a tough year ahead for many people.

He said ASB expected a 12% drop in nominal house prices, which would be equivalent to 20% when adjusted for inflation.

At the moment, he said it looked like prices were about halfway through that fall. “When you look at the measures out there, the most up-to-date is the Real Estate Institute’s House Price Index, which is down 8% so far.”

Prices fell about 10% in the global financial crisis, which was the biggest fall seen since the early 1960s, in nominal terms.

But house prices fell about 40% in real terms in the 1970s when they stayed flat during a period of rapid inflation.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Tuffley said inflation had already peaked but it could be 2024 before it dropped below 3% again.

“It’s going to take a while to get down to a sensible level so there’s going to be a long tail. The Reserve Bank has been reacting to this by rapidly increasing the official cash rate, which we expect to reach 4% by the end of the year and remain high throughout 2023,” Tuffley said.

“Many households with mortgages are going to feel added mortgage servicing pressure over the next year. We still have over half of fixed-rate mortgages rolling over in the next 12 months so there’s going to be people progressively feeling the impact of that even into mid next year. Eventually, though, interest rates are likely to come down, but we don’t envisage that until sometime in 2024.”

He said both consumers and businesses were reporting feeling downbeat.

“The interesting thing is it’s not an issue of worrying about job security or anything like that, they’ve really been brought down by the challenges of high inflation.”

He said it should be expected that inflation would remain high next year, even if the pace of change slowed.

“A wide range of household living costs have lifted noticeably over the past year. In the short term, wage growth has not kept up, the upshot being that households’ purchasing power has taken a dent this year.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff ASB expects a 12% drop in nominal house prices in the next year.

“There are further big lifts in prices still to come through, particularly the flow-on impacts of labour costs on businesses. But fuel prices are down from their extreme – at least for the time being – and while we expect supply chain impacts will persist for some time, the intensity and cost escalation is starting to ease,” he said.

Tuffley said the country might need to recognise that some of the factors driving a tight labour market were due to a structural change rather than a temporary Covid blip.

He said the availability of working age people was likely to grow at a slower pace compared to the pre-pandemic trend. Net inbound migration was unlikely to rebound to previous levels, at least not for some time. Demographic shifts were also slowing growth in the pool of potential workers.

“The labour market is proving to be a double-edged sword,” he said.

“On the one hand, we’re seeing continued strong wage growth which will outpace inflation next year and lift people’s purchasing power, but on the other hand, this is going to be a real challenge for employers when it comes to finding and retaining people.

“Employers will need to start thinking longer-term about how they cope with those challenges because we don’t see much relief anytime soon.

“The message is it’s going to be pretty challenging this year and a chunk of next year, but then we should start to see some relief on the horizon as the housing market stabilises again and inflation and interest rates start to ease a bit.”