Building cultural capability into your organisation is like planting a seed for success

Te Awe Davis: ‘Whanaungatanga, tikanga and uaratanga​ are the baseline for what cultural competency and capability courses should endeavour to grow within organisational spaces.’

OPINION: Te ao Māori ki te ao, sharing the Māori world, with the world.

In recent years, there has been an expansion in the sector of cultural development, capability courses and programs, growing in popularity across professional spaces in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

An increase in Māori entrepreneurship has seen the creation of various Māori capability providers who are eager to support growth and development in this space. There is now momentum and, supported by technology, the ability to share and access mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) has never been easier.

While there are a large percentage of professionals who are keen to join the waka, there are others who are apprehensive about the necessity of these courses and learnings within the workplace. What place does kaupapa Māori have in a boardroom? Why implement te ao Māori concepts into the professional practice of corporate Aotearoa?

In my contribution to this surge of capability courses with Education Perfect, I have been privileged to share in kōrero (discussions) with professionals from prominent organisations. These discussions and wānanga (considerations) have developed my idea of what cultural capability looks like in a professional sense and, to answer the question of what place kaupapa Māori holds in the boardroom, three concepts come to mind.

Whanaungatanga, tikanga and uaratanga​ are the baseline for what cultural competency and capability courses should endeavour to grow within organisational spaces. Having the ability to introduce yourself in te reo Māori and create connections, grow understanding of cultural processes and adapt policies to be value-led – these are safe, active and powerful ways for an organisation to embrace te ao Māori and build collective capability within their teams.

Another factor that should be taken into consideration is the safety and, in some ways, validation felt amongst minority or ethnic groups when an organisation's cultural capability and understanding is lifted.

This can also provide space for these groups to step into internal leadership roles and act as a tuakana (older sibling) to support the development across the board. In 2021, Te Taunaki Public Service Census reported that around 60% of Māori, Pacific and Asian respondents felt more valued for their cultural expertise, versus Europeans who were lower at 46%. These statistics show that there is room for cultural collaboration in our organisations and room, still, for valuing and supporting diversity.

The idea of cultural capability is a seed that has grown for 182 years, the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi was one of the earliest expressions of cultural collaboration and capability, learning te reo and tikanga Māori were essential to the creation of Te Tiriti. Because cultural collaboration, capability, awareness and understanding are a national inheritance, we all have a responsibility to share and learn about our unique cultural identity.

Te ao Māori is a space of manaakitanga​ (support), whanaungatanga​ (creating relationships), aroha (compassion) and whānau (family). In my experience supporting professionals on their journey into te ao Māori, we often discuss their motivations for embarking on the course and the same sentiment is often echoed across organisations, “I am on this journey for my whānau.”

And therein lies the importance of having cultural awareness in Aotearoa, New Zealand. It is about finding and creating connections between the varying aspects of our busy lives. Te ao Māori has space for your work, your friends, your whānau and for you.

As we head into Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, I encourage us all to find ways te ao Māori can fit into our lives. It could be as simple as a karakia (blessing) in the morning or greeting people with “mōrena” (good morning) or “kia ora” (be well). There are many ways you can contribute to the celebration of te reo Māori and in doing so we make the collective statement as a nation, that participating in te ao Māori will not hinder your life, rather it will embellish and add value to your world view.

Whaowhia te kete mātauranga, fill your basket of knowledge.

