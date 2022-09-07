The Warehouse Group-owned 1-Day online retailer fined $840,000 for misleading consumers

Online retailer 1-Day, owned by The Warehouse Group, wilfully mislead shoppers using its daily “for today only” deals, the Auckland District Court has found.

Online retailer 1-Day, owned by The Warehouse Group has been fined $840,000 for promotional claims, which were likely to mislead shoppers about how long its daily deals would run for and the quantity of stock available.

Commerce Commission fair trading general manager Vanessa Horne said 1-Day, which now trades under TheMarket, promoted its daily deals “for today only”, despite often rolling them over consecutive days.

The online store had also been programmed to progressively reduce the quantity of stock displayed as available throughout the day, meaning consumers were often not seeing accurate information about the stock available or how long the offer would be available, Horne said.

By representing that the sales offer period and amount of stock was limited, consumers were encouraged to make quick purchasing decisions and may have been deterred from taking their time to make decisions about buying products, or from shopping around before buying, she said.

The promotion of daily deals and use of a countdown timer between 2016 and 2020 gave the impression that goods were available at an indicated price for a limited time, and a stock level indicator gave the impression that stock was running out.

“In fact, often neither of these things were true and on many occasions the goods were available at the same price the next day,” Horne said.

“In a physical store, we wouldn’t expect a retailer to say there’s one item left, when a number of items remain on the shelf or in the stockroom. The same goes for online. Any representation about available stock needs to be truthful.”

Auckland District Court Judge Peter Winter said in his judgment issued on Wednesday that the purpose of 1-Day’s misleading sales techniques was to pressure potential buyers into making a snap or quick decision, at least within the 24 hour period advertised, as opposed to buying the same products from a competitor.

“The misleading conduct was therefore a central plank of the defendant’s business strategy,” the judge said.

“Given the lengthy period over which the defendant’s offending occurred, the nature of the offending which involved a two-pronged pressure misrepresentation of limited time to purchase and limited stock availability as well as the background guidance and experience of the company, I find the defendant’s offending was more than careless. The defendant’s offending was wilful.

“The defendant’s conduct gave it an unfair advantage in the marketplace over its competitors who did not employ pressure-selling techniques of this type and therefore prevented effective competition,” the judge said.

1-Day stopped using the countdown timer and stock indicator after being contacted by the commission, and it no longer offered Daily Deals.