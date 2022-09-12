One-off public holiday 'another cost for businesses'

Some Aucklanders say the country should have a public holiday to mark the Queen's death, while others think it would hurt small businesses.

A public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth is another cost that some businesses are not in good shape to wear, business representatives say.

New Zealand will have a one-off public holiday on September 26.

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said it would be churlish to call the holiday a problem.

But, he said, it came at a cost, as a time when a number of businesses were "not in terribly good shape".

“It’s hard to say we shouldn’t do it but we have to recognise the added cost and other factors that come into it for small businesses in particular.”

Businesses already struggling for staff could find it hard to get cover for a public holiday, especially when they had to pay penal rates, he said,

“People with bookings will be affected.”

Some businesses would incur additional administration cost as they struggled to work out how to include a one-off holiday in their pay cycles, he said.

A Treasury report into the prospect of a public holiday for Matariki counted the cost of a Friday public holiday at $443.5 million, with a corresponding benefit of between $310.4m and $469.1m – meaning this additional holiday could amount to an economic gain or loss.

Monique Ford/Stuff Mike Egan, owner of Monsoon Poon and national president of the New Zealand Restaurant Association.

Earlier, Mandy Lusk, the owner of Vivace restaurant in Auckland’s Fort St, said public holidays killed the central city because it emptied out.

“If they do it in the middle of the week it affects the entire week with loss of income as people take leave either side.”

She said Matariki being on a Friday rather than a Monday was “truly awful” for the industry and it would be “heartbreaking” to pay out for another public holiday.

“After these last few years we cannot afford to trade at a loss.”

If she was to open for the day, she had to pay staff time-and-a-half and give them a paid day in lieu meaning a kitchen hand on $25 an hour got an hourly rate of $62.50, while a sous chef would be $75 an hour.

“The reality is that you can only charge so much for a pizza.”

Monsoon Poon restaurant owner and national president of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand Mike Egan said while his organisation appreciated the sentiment, many of its members did not open on public holidays because they could not afford to pay the penal rates.

“They know this in advance and do not take bookings for those days. However many of them would have already taken bookings for the proposed date of this public holiday,” he said.

“So now [they] either have to contact and cancel all these bookings or open and honour those reservations and make a loss.”