Sharesies co-founder Sonya Williams' first ever investment was on the platform she built

The co-founder of one of Aotearoa’s strongest fin-tech companies was turned away by brokers when trying to invest - and that's why she built a platform that would work for people like her.

Six years ago, Sonya Williams started Sharesies with five other business partners. Today, 11% of Aotearoa New Zealand uses the online share investing platform.

But the co-founder of this Kiwi success story was turned away when she first tried to invest money in her twenties. And so, remarkably, the first investment Williams ever made was on the platform she built. Why? Because she didn’t have the capital to go down more ‘traditional’ investment routes, as she tells Simon Bridges on the latest episode of Generally Famous.

“I didn’t have enough to meet the minimum of the other brokers, and I’d emailed them and they'd said ‘sorry’.” It was like “anti marketing”, she says.

So this was the problem she set out to solve when building the platform, and her lightbulb moment came when she couldn’t decide whether to go out for dinner or not.

She was in her late twenties and working at Kiwibank when she and partner Ben Crotty - also a Sharesies co-founder - were sitting at home deciding whether to go out for dinner. Why was it a discussion? Because they knew it would cost them about $50 at the time.

“I thought, ‘imagine if we could invest this money, this amount, on a regular basis online.”

How the old smashed avo on toast trope was an inspiration

“The headlines at that time, October 2016, were very much ‘millennials can’t buy houses because they spend all their money on smashed avocado on toast’... house prices were really high, and when Kiwis thought of investing, a lot of people thought about property, but that was getting further and further out of reach.

“The reality was that all the smashed avocado on toast (in the world) wouldn’t get you into your first home when you needed more than 6 figures in a bank account, so I started mulling on ‘what's the way forward?’ because it was starting to sound a bit dire for people starting out.”

New Zealanders have since invested more than $2 billion into Sharesies - and with the current state of the market, there will undoubtedly be people who have lost as well as gained.

In fact, Bridges himself tells Williams he’s “negative 17%” on the platform.

So, how does Williams invest her own money today, Bridges asks?

“The key thing with money is typically time, and as you say, at the moment you’re down 17%, but what we know is that markets go up and down… so as long as you’ve picked investments you really believe in and you believe in the long term vision of those companies, hopefully you’ll then get to see the upside.”

Williams says that for her first investments she took the “funds approach”, but as her confidence has grown over time she’s started to make investments in things she’s “really interested in”.

Her investment “howlers” and mistakes have happened when she doesn't know why she’s invested in something. “It’s because someone’s told me or it feels like it’s a hot tip or something. I haven’t felt this connection to it… if I don’t know why I’m doing it, then I also don’t know when the right time to sell it is, or anything like that as well.”

She says “investing in companies you believe in, in the long term” helps mitigate risk, as does “diversifying” so that your money isn’t “riding on one thing”. She notes that, because we invest for gains in the future, it’s important to think about the future you want to be in when you cash out and spend the money. “I like to really back things that are like, ‘yep, this feels like a future that I’d be really stoked to be in’.”

